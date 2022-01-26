Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 358M people and killed over 5.6M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

France reports new daily cases record

France has posted 501,635 new cases of coronavirus for the past 24 hours, a new daily record, and the first time the headline number has surpassed half a million.

The country is currently recording the highest daily infection rates of any major European nation, with an average of more than 360,000 over the past week.

More than 30,000 people are in hospital with coronavirus across France in the highest such tally since November 2020, official figures showed.

IMF's Gopinath says time to 'recalibrate' restrictions

China should begin to "recalibrate" its aggressive anti-Covid policy as other countries are doing, to try to ease the negative impact the pandemic continues to have on global supply chains and economic growth, a senior IMF official has said.

Speaking in an interview with AFP news agency, Gita Gopinath, the newly-installed number two official at the global crisis lender, said with vaccines and treatments countries should be able to get back to more normal activity.

South Korea reports new daily infections record

South Korea's daily new Covid-19 count has exceeded 13,000 for the first time, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a meeting.

The record came a day after the daily tally hit an all-time high at 8,571.

Omicron became dominant in South Korea last week and is likely to account for more than 90 percent of new infections over the next few weeks, with the daily numbers surging to 20,000 to 30,000 or more, health officials said.

Mexico reports highest daily death toll since October

Mexico has posted 475 more Covid-19 fatalities, the highest daily death toll since early October, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 303,776.

The country's Health Ministry also logged 44,902 more infections, pushing the overall number to 4,730,669 cases.

Brazil reports 183,722 new cases

Brazil has had 183,722 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 487 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 24,311,317 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 623,843, according to ministry data.

