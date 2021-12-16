Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 272M people and killed over 5.3M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

New South Wales and Victoria, home to more than half of Australia's near 26 million people, have rolled back most tough restrictions. (Reuters Archive)

Thursday, December 16, 2021

Australian provinces must not 'panic'

Australian state leaders must not "panic and overreact" to predicted outbreaks of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has said, as some states ease curbs despite rising cases.

"Don't overreact, show compassion and common sense. Understand that we need to live with the virus ... (No one) wants to go back to lockdowns," Frydenberg told Seven News, as he looks to deliver the mid-year budget review later on Thursday.

New South Wales and Victoria, home to more than half of Australia's near 26 million people, on Wednesday rolled back most tough restrictions, including for the unvaccinated, as double-dose vaccination levels in people above 16 topped 90 percent.

More relaxations have come as New South Wales, home to Sydney, on Thursday reported its biggest caseload since the pandemic began.

The state reported 1,742 new cases, eclipsing a rise of 420 just a week ago. A total of 1,622 new infections have been logged in Victoria, its biggest in nearly seven weeks.

South Korea to reinstate social distancing

South Korea has said it will reinstate social distancing rules a month-and-a-half after lifting them under a 'living with Covid-19' policy, as spiralling numbers of both new infections and serious cases threaten to overwhelm its medical system.

Curbs will return from Saturday to Jan. 2, limiting gatherings to no more than four people - as long as they are vaccinated - and forcing restaurants, cafes and nightly entertainment facilities to close by 9 p.m. and movie theatres and internet cafes by 10 pm, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said.

The measures came a day after South Korea posted another new record daily coronavirus tally amid a persistent spike in breakthrough infections among those vaccinated and serious cases.

CDC to consider limiting J&J vaccine

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel will meet to consider possible limits on the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine because of continued blood clot issues, the Washington Post has reported.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will be presented new data that appears to show the rate of clots in people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has increased since April, the Post reported, citing clinicians familiar with the agenda.

The use of the vaccine in the United States was paused for 10 days in April to investigate extremely rare but potentially deadly clots, mostly in young and middle-aged women.

There have been about nine deaths related to the issue, the Post said, citing an unnamed federal official.

US universities to make final exams online

A growing number of US colleges and universities have moved final exams online and cancelling non-essential gatherings as the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant sent people in droves to medical clinics to be tested in scenes reminiscent of the early days of the pandemic.

Many schools were reassessing campus policies as confirmed cases of the Omicron variant turned up in at least 36 states, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said at a briefing.

US cases have held fairly steady over the past week with the country averaging 120,000 new cases each day and 1,300 deaths. The United States leads the world in the daily average number of new infections reported, accounting for one in every 5 infections reported worldwide each day.

Dutch politician punished for comparing Covid to the Holocaust

A Dutch court has banned a right-wing political leader from comparing coronavirus restrictions to the Holocaust on social media following legal action by World War II survivors and Jewish organisations.

Thierry Baudet, an MP who heads the populist Forum for Democracy party, had said on Twitter that "the unvaccinated are the new Jews, those who look away from the exclusions are the new Nazis".

He also posted side-by-side a photo of a young Dutch boy prevented from attending a festive St Nicholas party and one of a Jewish boy from a Polish ghetto before his deportation during World War II.

A judge ruled against Baudet for "pointlessly offending Holocaust victims and their relatives", saying the Jews' fate was "implicitly minimised" by the "disproportionate" comparison.

