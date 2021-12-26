Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 279M people and killed over 5.4M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

French officials are concerned about the effect of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. (AFP)

Sunday, December 26, 2021

France tops 100,000 daily cases

Covid infections in France hit six figures, health officials recording 104,611 cases over the previous 24 hours, the third consecutive day the numbers have been record highs.

The latest figures, from France's public health agency, come ahead of a video-conference meeting Monday in which President Emmanuel Macron and key members of his government will discuss new Covid safety measures.

Officials are concerned about the effect of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

India to administer vaccines for aged 15 and up in Jan

India will open its Covid vaccination drive for adolescents and start administering booster doses to its at-risk adult population, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced.

"Omicron is a matter of discussion right now," Modi said.

It is time to be "careful and cautious", he added, announcing that vaccines will be available for children aged 15 and up from January 3.

Israel buys 100K Pfizer pills

Israel has ordered 100,000 units of Pfizer anti-viral Covid-19 pill Paxlovid for people aged 12 and older at risk of severe illness, an Israeli official said.

Channel 12 TV said Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett agreed the deal in a phone conversation with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

There was no immediate confirmation from the company.

The first oral and at-home treatment for Covid-19, Paxlovid was nearly 90 percent effective in preventing hospitalisations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness, according to data from Pfizer's clinical trial.

