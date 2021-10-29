Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 246M people and killed over 4.9M globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for October 29:

People queue to receive the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine at Wilkins Hospital in Harare, Zimbabwe on March 24, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, October 29, 2021

G20 leaders urged to redistribute surplus vaccines

The leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies will meet in Rome this weekend to agree how to transfer surplus Covid-19 vaccines to low-income countries, a group of former presidents and prime ministers have announced.

In a letter to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, one hundred former leaders and government ministers from around the world urged him to use the G20 summit to address what they describe was an unfair distribution of vaccines.

The group said the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada would b e stockpiling 240 million unused vaccines by the end of the month, which these nations' military could immediately airlift to countries in greater need.

By the end of February a total of 1.1 billion surplus vaccines could be transferred, it said.

Indonesia erects monument to heroes

As the global pandemic approaches the grim threshold of 5 million dead, a monument to its victims lists the names of 249 health care workers and 44 civil servants who died of the virus in Indonesia's West Java province.

The monument was originally built two years ago as a gate-shaped structure that provides a view to the nearby West Java Struggle Monument, a shrine in memory of people's efforts to defend Indonesian independence in the region.

It is located just across Gedung Sate, the West Java governor's office in Bandung.

The monument is the first in the archipelago to remember the people's fight against the pandemic, as Indonesia's first three patients were found in West Java province.

Mexico's death toll rises to 287,631

Mexico has added 357 new fatalities, bringing the country's overall death toll from the pandemic to 287,631.

Officials have said the health ministry's official figures likely represent a significant undercount of deaths due to a lack of widespread testing.

Nicaraguan nationals go to Honduras for jab

People in Nicaragua are crossing the border into Honduras to be vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna, rather than the Cuban and Russian vaccines on offer in their own country.

Many are entering Honduras illegally, some crossing the border on horseback or on rafts.

Nicaraguans normally aren't restricted from entering Honduras, but due to the pandemic they are required to show a negative test result, something that can cost $150.

Honduras has more than 7 million people older than 12 who would be eligible for vaccination and 6.7 million doses have been applied according to the health ministry.

South Korea eases virus restrictions

South Korea has said it will drop all operating-hour curbs on restaurants and cafes and implement its first vaccine passport for high-risk venues, such as gyms, saunas and bars, as it tries to "live with Covid-19".

The first phase will go into effect on Monday and last for a month, officials said, with plans calling for all restrictions to be scrapped by February.

The push comes as South Korea still grapples with high daily case numbers, though they remain far below many of the worst hit countries, and serious infections and deaths are low.

South Korea reported 2,124 new cases , bringing its cumulative tally to 360,536 infections with 2,817 deaths.

Australia's vaccination drive reaches Antarctica's frozen shores

The virus vaccines have arrived at Australia's Casey research station in Antarctica, allowing expeditioners to be inoculated before they journey back home to a country reopening to the world.

Australia is gradually easing pandemic restrictions as it boosts vaccination levels after its southeast was rocked by a third wave of infections fuelled by the Delta variant.

Sydney and Melbourne, its largest cities, are readying to welcome fully vaccinated residents flying from overseas without quarantine from November 1 - the first time in over 18 months. Outbound travel ban will also be lifted then.

Pfizer Inc vaccines for 27 staff at Australia's Casey Station in Antarctica had arrived, Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley said.

Vaccines will also be delivered to its Davis and Mawson research stations.

