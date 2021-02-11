Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.35 million people and infected more than 107.6 million. Here are the developments for February 11:

A woman visits a shopping arcade in downtown Munich, southern Germany, whose shops are closed on February 8, 2021, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP)

Germany extends virus shutdown

Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has agreed to continue a partial lockdown to fight the coronavirus pandemic until at least March 7, even as Germans grow increasingly weary of the tough restrictions.

Following crunch talks with the leaders of Germany's 16 states, Merkel said that the number of new Covid-19 infections in Europe's top economy was dropping after more than two months of shuttered schools and shops.

"When we look at this development we can be quite satisfied," she told reporters.

But she called on Germans to be patient as fears grow over more contagious virus variants first detected in Britain and South Africa.

"We want to do everything in our power so that we don't end up riding an up-and-down wave of openings and closures," Merkel said, calling the period until mid-March "existential" for Germany's management of the pandemic.

The new strains "are spreading especially quickly and require significant additional efforts", the government said in conclusions agreed at the meeting.

Brazil reports 1,330 more deaths

Brazil recorded 59,602 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, along with 1,330 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry has said.

Brazil has registered nearly 9.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 234,850, according to ministry data.

EU regulator wants vaccine data on mutation protection

Europe's medicines regulator has it has asked all developers to probe whether their vaccines offer protection against new coronavirus mutations, with a view to issuing new guidelines for manufacturers.

Several new coronavirus variants have emerged recently, sparking fears over an increase in infectiousness as well as suggestions that the virus could begin to elude immune responses, whether from prior infection or a vaccine.

The European Medicines Agency "is developing guidance for manufacturers planning changes to the existing Covid-19 vaccines to tackle the new virus variants," the Amsterdam-based body said.

To consider options to test and develop vaccines that are effective against new mutations, the EMA "has requested all vaccine developers to investigate if their vaccine can offer protection against any new variants," it said in a statement.

This includes mutations identified in Britain, South Africa and Brazil, the agency said, asking developers to "submit relevant data."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies