The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 24 million people and killed over 824,000. Here are updates for August 26:

A medical staff walks to outside a doctor's office in a tent at Berlin's Reinickendorf district, Germany, March 23, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Germany extends travel warning for outside Europe

Germany's foreign ministry is extending its travel warning for countries outside Europe until September 14 due to continued concern about the coronavirus, a government source said.

The warning had been due to expire at the end of August.

Indonesia reports 2,306 new infections, 86 deaths

Indonesia reported 2,306 new virus infections, taking its total number of cases to 160,165, data published on the country's health ministry website showed.

The data also showed 86 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus, taking the total to 6,944.

Philippines confirms 5,277 new cases, 99 deaths

The Philippines' health ministry reported 5,277 additional infections, the highest daily increase in 12 days, and 99 more deaths.

The ministry said total confirmed cases had risen to 202,361, more than 60 percent of which were reported in the past month, while deaths had increased to 3,137. The Philippines has the largest number of Covid-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

Russia's infection tally passes 970,000

Russia reported 4,676 new cases, pushing its confirmed national tally up to 970,865.

Authorities said 115 people had died of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 16,683.

India reports another 67,000 cases

India has reported more than 67,000 new virus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the country’s number of reported infections to 3.2 million with 1.5 million reported infections coming this month alone.

The Health Ministry also reported 1,059 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities from the pandemic to 59,449.

India has been recording more than 60,000 new infections per day for the last two weeks, reaching a peak of 69,652 cases on August 19. New reported infections dropped to around 61,000 on Monday and Tuesday but picked up again in the past 24 hours.

The ministry said India’s recovery rate was now around 76 percent with a fatality rate of 1.84 percent.

Even though the country of nearly 1.4 billion people has been slowly opening up to heal the economy, areas identified as most affected by the virus continue to remain under lockdown.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 1,576 to 236,429

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 1,576 to 236,429, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by three to 9,280, the tally showed.

First lady expresses sympathy for virus victims

Melania Trump has expressed sympathy for families affected by Covid-19, an “invisible enemy” she said has challenged America but brought its citizens together.

The first lady said she has “been moved in the way Americans have come together in such an unfamiliar and frightening situation.“

She says her husband “will not rest until he has done all he can” to stem the “invisible enemy” of the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump also talked about “the beautiful side of humanity” she has observed in the wake of natural disasters around the country, noting that a common thread “is the unwavering resolve to help one another.”

Australia's Victoria state sees 2nd deadliest day

Australia's Victoria state recorded its second-most deadly day of the coronavirus pandemic with 24 deaths, although fewer new infections were detected at the halfway mark of a strict six-week lockdown.

The southeastern state detected 149 new cases compared with 148 reported on Tuesday, well down on the peak of more than 700 daily cases on August 5. The record daily death toll was 25 reported last week.

Victoria's government wants to extend a state of emergency by another year to combat the spread of the virus, allowing it to prolong or reimpose lockdowns over that period.

China reports 15 new imported cases

China has reported 15 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland, compared with 14 cases reported a day earlier, according to the country's health authority.

All of the new cases reported were imported infections, the National Health Commission said in a statement, marking the 10th consecutive day of no locally-transmitted cases.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 84,996, while the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,634.

The commission also reported 14 new asymptomatic cases, down from 16 reported a day earlier.

China does not classify these symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

Mexico registers nearly 5,000 new cases

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 4,916 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 650 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 568,621 cases and 61,450 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil records more than 1,000 new deaths

Brazil registered an additional 1,271 Covid-19 deaths and 47,134 new cases over the last 24 hours, the nation's health ministry said on Tuesday.

The country has now registered 116,580 total deaths and 3,669,995 total confirmed cases.

Qatar has highest per-capita cases, lowest deaths

Qatar has the world's highest per-capita coronavirus infection rate but one of the lowest death rates, due to extensive testing, a young population and lavish healthcare spending.

With 40,702 cases per million since the pandemic began, Qatar is well ahead of next-placed Bahrain, which has seen nearly 29,000 cases per million, and San Marino at just over 21,000.

South Africa sees 149 more deaths

South Africa has recorded 149 new coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 13,308, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said late Tuesday.

Mkhize said 1,567 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of confirmed cases at 613,017.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies