Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 63.5 million people and cut more than 1.5 million lives short. Here are the developments for December 1:

Member of the medical staff in protective suits treat a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at Havelhoehe community hospital in Berlin, Germany, April 6, 2020. (Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters)

Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Germany passes landmark of a million cases

Germany registered a new landmark of over a million Covid-19 cases as countries in the northern hemisphere struggle to cope with a strong resurgence of the virus during colder months

The number of confirmed cases increased by 13,604 to 1,067,473, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 388 to 16,636.

India reports over 31,000 new cases, lowest since Nov 17

India recorded 31,118 new cases, the lowest daily tally since November 17, data from the health ministry showed.

India now has 9.46 million infections, but the number of new daily cases has stayed below the 50,000 mark since November 7 despite a busy festival season last month, according to a Reuters tally.

Deaths rose by 482, bringing the total to 137,621.

Vietnam reports 1st local infection in 89 days

Vietnamese authorities are conducting intensive contact tracing after discovering the country's first confirmed local transmission of the virus in 89 days.

State media said that a 32-year-old man in Ho Chi Minh City tested positive after visiting a flight attendant who was undergoing self-quarantine at his home following his return from Japan two weeks ago.

The flight attendant tested positive on Saturday, the Tuoi Tre newspaper said.

Health authorities ordered 137 people who had been in close contact with the man to stay in a central quarantine facility and shut down an English center where he works as a teacher, the newspaper said.

The new case ended Vietnam’s streak of 89 days without any known local transmission of the virus. Earlier, it went 99 days without local transmissions until a cluster of cases broke out at a hospital in Da Nang in central Vietnam in July.

Red Cross chief urges vaccine 'fake news' fight

The head of the world’s largest humanitarian network is urging governments and institutions to combat “fake news” about vaccines which has become “a second pandemic” and start building trust in communities around the world about the critical importance of vaccinating people.

Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said in a virtual briefing to the UN Correspondents Association that “to beat this pandemic, we also have to defeat the parallel pandemic of distrust.”

He said there is “a growing hesitancy about vaccines in general, and about a Covid vaccine in particular” around the world, pointing to a recent Johns Hopkins University study in 67 countries that found vaccine acceptance declined significantly in most countries from July to October this year.

Americans face new restrictions after Thanksgiving

Americans returning home from Thanksgiving break faced strict new coronavirus measures around the country as health officials brace for a disastrous worsening of the nationwide surge because of holiday gatherings over the long weekend.

Los Angeles County imposed a stay-at-home order for its 10 million residents, and Santa Clara County, in the heart of Silicon Valley, banned high school, college and professional sports and decreed a quarantine for those who have traveled more than 150 miles outside the county.

In Hawaii, the mayor of Hawaii County said trans-Pacific travellers arriving without a negative Covid-19 test must quarantine for 14 days, and even those who have tested virus-free may be randomly selected for another test upon arrival.

New Jersey is suspending all youth sports.

The outbreak in Santa Clara County “is like a high-speed train,” health officer Dr Sara Cody said.

“Our projections tell us that we are on target to derail by around the third week of December if we don’t apply the brakes right now with all our collective might,” Cody said.

Mexico records 285 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,472 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 285 additional fatalities, bringing the total int he country to 1,113,543 cases and 105,940 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil reports 287 more fatalities

Brazil has reported 287 more Covid-19 deaths and 21,138 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the country's health ministry.

China reports 12 new cases

Mainland China reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on Nov. 30, down from 18 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority has said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that eight of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The remaining four cases were local infections reported in the Inner Mongolia region.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to five from 17 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,542, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Trump's special adviser resigns

Dr Scott Atlas has resigned as special adviser to President Donald Trump, a White House official has said, after a controversial four months during which he clashed repeatedly with other members of the coronavirus task force.

"I am writing to resign from my position as Special Advisor to the President of the United States," Atlas said in a letter to Trump dated Dec. 1, according to Fox News, which first reported his resignation.

Atlas, a neuroradiologist, apologised on Twitter this month fo r giving an interview to Russia's Kremlin-backed television station RT, saying he was unaware it was a registered foreign agent in the United States.

Atlas has been sharply criticised by public health experts, including Anthony Fauci, the leading US infectious disease expert, for providing Trump with misleading or incorrect information on the virus pandemic.

Croatia PM Plenkovic tests positive

Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic tested positive for the new coronavirus on Monday but is "feeling well," his cabinet has said, as the country hit a new record death toll.

Plenkovic, 50, who has led Croatia since 2016 as chief of the conservative HDZ party, started isolating two days ago after his wife contracted the virus.

He had initially tested negative but a new test on Monday was positive, the cabinet said, adding that he would isolate for 10 days.

"The Prime Minister is feeling well at the moment, continues his activities and carries out his duties from home , following the instructions of doctors and epidemiologists," the cabinet said in a statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies