Covid-19 has infected more than 251M people and killed over 5M worldwide. Here are coronavirus-related developments for November 10:

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Hospitals buckle in Greece as Covid cases

Greece is experiencing a fourth wave of Covid as daily infections hit their highest since the pandemic began, with hospitals starting to buckle under the pressure of rising infections.

The country notched up a record 8,613 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, the National Organisation of Public Health said, after cases more than doubled in less than a fortnight.

Forty-six people died of the disease on Tuesday, after 65 a day earlier.

"We are facing a fourth wave," which "mainly concerns the unvaccinated," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned on Tuesday evening after talks with his visiting Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte.

He said the government was "focused on increasing vaccination numbers" and "taking measures without resorting to a lockdown".

The north of the country, where inoculation rates are lower than in other regions, has been the worst hit in recent days.

In the second city of Thessaloniki, management at a key hospital fighting Covid said it was overwhelmed with patients.

Health authorities on Friday made Covid passes mandatory for open-air restaurants and cafes, as well as indoor public spaces.

Face masks are still mandatory indoors and at large outdoor gatherings.

However, in several regions, the measures are not being respected, especially in some Orthodox churches where images in the media have shown maskless worshippers kissing icons and not observing social distancing.

France extends booster shots, requires them for health pass

French President Emmanuel Macron said that those aged 65 and older will need to present proof of a booster shot from mid-December for health passes that give access to restaurants, trains and planes to remain valid.

Besides, the third shot, so far available only for people older than 65 and the vulnerable, will from early December also be available for the 50-64 age group, Macron said in a televised address.

Mexico confirms nearly 300 deaths

Mexico reported 299 new confirmed deaths from the virus, bringing the country's official death toll from the pandemic to 290,110, according to health ministry data.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of deaths.

Brazil registers 10,948 cases

Brazil has had 10,948 new cases of the virus reported in the past 24 hours, and 183 deaths from the virus, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 21,897,025 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 609,756, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Shanghai Marathon postponed indefinitely

The Shanghai Marathon has been postponed indefinitely, said the organisers of the run in a post on their website on Tuesday, amid rising cases in China.

"Today, we've chosen to be cautious, chosen to put the health of runners and city's citizens first," said the notice.

Runners entered in the November 28 race were given the opportunity either to give up their place or hold it until 2022.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies