More than 22.5 million people have been infected by Covid-19, with the disease claiming at least 791,000 lives around the world. Here are updates for August 20:

Passengers wear face masks as they embark a subway train in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, August 20, 2020. (AP)

Thursday, August 20, 2020

Germany reports highest daily infection toll since April

Germany has recorded 1,707 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily toll since April, official figures showed.

The toll brings to 228,621 the number of infections in the country since the start of the pandemic and reflects a trend of rising numbers of cases observed in other countries in recent weeks.

Russia's death toll passes 16,000

Russia's death toll from the disease has passed 16,000, as the country reported 110 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

The country's pandemic crisis response centre registered 4,785 new cases, bringing its nationwide tally of infections to 942,106, the world's fourth-highest caseload.

The death toll now stands at 16,099.

South Korean cases fan out nationwide from church cluster

South Korea has reported 288 new confirmed cases of the virus – its third straight day of over 200 as health authorities scramble to slow an outbreak in the region around the capital.

The figures announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the national caseload to 16,346, including 307 deaths.

The agency says 230 of the new cases are in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan region, home to half of the country’s 51 million people.

The latest outbreak has been driven by hundreds of cases in a church, run by a radical conservative preacher whose followers have also attended anti-government protests in central Seoul in recent weeks, seeding infections there too.

India reports record single-day spike in cases

India has reported 69,652 cases of the virus, setting a fresh record for the number of infections registered in a single day.

The country also scaled a new peak in daily testing with nearly one million tests conducted in the last 24 hours, while the positivity rate fell below 8 percent, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. But experts say the country is not testing enough given its 1.4 billion population.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 2,836,925. The death toll has risen to 53,994, with 980 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, according to the data released by the ministry.

Cabin fever hits Chinese football's virus 'bubble'

Strict pandemic measures appear to be taking their toll on Chinese Super League footballers, with one saying his head was "spinning" in the claustrophobic "bubble" – and they still have six weeks to go.

Chinese football introduced harsh rules when it launched the CSL season in two bio-secure bubbles after a five-month delay because of the virus, which emerged in Wuhan last year.

The 16 teams disappeared into two sealed-off hotels, one in Suzhou and the other in Dalian, a month ago, and will not leave until the end of September.

Nigeria logs 593 infections

Nigerian health authorities have confirmed over 500 virus infections, pushing the national tally to more than 50,000.

To date, 50,488 cases have been confirmed, including 37,304 recoveries and 985 virus-linked deaths in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control said.

Ukraine sees record daily high of 2,134 cases

Ukraine registered 2,134 virus cases in the past 24 hours, a new daily record for infections in the country, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said.

Stepanov said the new data surpassed the previous single-day record of 1,967 reported the previous day.

The total number of cases has reached 98,537, including 2,184 deaths.

Australia sees progress

Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria, the country's Covid-19 hot spot, has reported a small daily increase in new infections with 240 cases during the past 24 hours.

The figures will buoy optimism that a hard lockdown of the state capital Melbourne is containing the spread of the new coronavirus, which had threatened to spill across the rest of the country.

Victoria reported 216 cases a day earlier, the lowest one-day rise in five weeks.

Mexico reports nearly 6,000 new cases

Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 5,792 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection and 707 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 537,031 cases and 58,481 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

New Zealand sees five new cases

New Zealand reports five new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, compared with six a day earlier, as the Pacific nation battles a fresh outbreak in its biggest city of Auckland.

An abrupt resurgence of infections last week in Auckland prompted the government to reimpose some lockdown restrictions on the city's 1.7 million residents.

New Zealand so far has reported just over 1,300 confirmed cases and 22 deaths from the virus. There are 101 active cases in the country.

China papers back Wuhan park

Chinese state newspapers threw their support behind an amusement park in the central city of Wuhan after pictures of a densely-packed pool party at the park went viral overseas amid concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

Videos and photos of an electronic music festival at the Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park on July 11 raised eyebrows overseas, but reflected life returning to normal in the city where the virus causing Covid-19 was first detected, the official English-language China Daily newspaper said in a front-page story.

China on Thursday reported its fourth straight day of zero locally transmitted coronavirus infections.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies