Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 73.7 million people, claiming at least 1.6 million lives around the world. Here are updates for December 16

A South Korean soldier undergoes a coronavirus (COVID-19) test at a temporary testing site at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Fosun Pharma to buy 100M doses of BioNTech's vaccine for mainland China

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it will buy at least 100 million doses of a virus vaccine from Germany's BioNTech SE for use in mainland China next year, if the vaccine receives approval.

The Chinese government has not announced supply deals with Western drug makers, which instead have partnered local firms.

Fosun said it will be entitled to 60 percent of annual gross profit from sales of doses that it will make from imported bulk ingredients, and 65 percent of profit from sales of doses imported ready for use.

US Congress leaders hold second meeting on Covid-19 aid



US congressional leaders held a second meeting to try to end a months-long standoff on coronavirus relief and finalise a funding bill in time to avert a government shutdown, with one lawmaker saying talks were moving "in the right direction."

The group - led by Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – left the rare face-to-face session after around an hour in Pelosi's office, without announcing anything.

But House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said afterward: "I think we're moving in the right direction. I think there's a possibility of getting it done. So we're finalising out to see if it's possible. Let us keep working."

Canada getting 168K Moderna vaccine doses before year end

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada has contracted to receive up to 168,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine before the end of December, pending approval by the country's health regulator.

Trudeau said deliveries could begin within 48 hours of regulatory approval and health officials said they expect to approve use of the Moderna vaccine soon.

California orders body bags as intensive care swamped by virus

California officials ordered thousands of extra body bags as record virus cases left Los Angeles with fewer than 100 intensive care beds available for a county of 10 million people.

The situation has grown severe across southern parts of California, which was praised for its response at the start of the pandemic in spring, but which has seen Covid-related hospital admissions soar sixfold since mid-October.

South Korea reports 1,078 new cases

South Korea has reported 1,078 new cases of Covid-19, the highest since the start of the pandemic, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

The latest number came three days after the daily tally topped 1,000 for the first time since South Korea confirmed its first coronavirus infection in January.

Australia reports first local case in two weeks after airport worker tests positive

Australia's most populous state has reported its first coronavirus case in nearly two weeks after an airport worker tested positive prompting authorities to suggest international flight crews should also quarantine after arriving.

A 45-year old man who shuttles international airlines staff to the airport tested positive for Covid-19, New South Wales (NSW) state Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters.

Hazzard said the government will talk to international airlines in the next 48 hours to suggest changes to existing quarantine rules for air crew.

Australia has largely contained the community transmission of the virus and last reported a local case on December 3 when a hotel quarantine worker in Sydney tested positive for the virus.

Australia has reported just over 28,000 cases of Covid-19 and 908 deaths since the pandemic began but estimates there are less than 50 active cases remaining, mostly returned travelers from overseas in hotel quarantine.

Mainland China reports 12 new cases

Mainland China has reported 12 new cases, down from 17 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to nine from eight a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 86,770, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Costa Rica and Panama authorise Pfizer's vaccine

Panama and Costa Rican have approved the use of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine.

The first batch of the shot could reach Panama in the first quarter next year, the Central American country's health vice-minister Ivette Barrio said.

The United States, Britain, Canada, Bahrain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Singapore have also approved or authorised emergency use of the shot.

Mexico reports 11,228 new cases, 801 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 11,228 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 801 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,267,202 cases and 115,099 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil's Rio cancels New Year's beach party over pandemic

Rio de Janeiro's annual New Year's Eve beach bash, already reduced in scope and format, has been canceled due to the raging coronavirus pandemic, the mayor's office has said Tuesday.

The South American nation has registered 964 additional deaths during the past 24 hours and 42,889 new cases, the nation's health ministry said.

Brazil has now registered 182,799 total coronavirus deaths and 6,970,034 total confirmed cases.