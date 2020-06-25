Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected at least 9.5 million people and claimed more than 483,000 lives around the world. Here are updates for June 25

A coronavirus drive-through testing facility is seen as the state of Victoria experiences an outbreak of cases, in Melbourne, Australia, June 25, 2020. (Reuters)

Thursday, June 25

Australia deploys 1,000 troops to Melbourne

Australia's military announced it would send 1,000 troops to Melbourne in an effort to help contain the country's only significant coronavirus outbreak over fears of a second wave.

Victoria state has seen a spike in Covid-19 cases, recording almost 150 new infections over the past week as new clusters have emerged in Melbourne.

Australia has recorded roughly 7,500 cases of coronavirus and 103 deaths in a population of 25 million, with several regions believed to be effectively virus free.

The deployment of such a large military contingent to a major Australian city is unprecedented in the coronavirus crisis.

China reports 19 new cases

China reported 19 new cases of the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours, compared to 12 from a day earlier.

Out of the new infections, 13 were reported in Beijing, the national health commission said, compared to seven cases the previous day.

According to official figures, a total of 83,449 cases have been confirmed in China with 4,634 deaths since the virus was first detected in the centra city of Wuhan late last year.

Mexico registers 947 new deaths and 5,437 new cases

Mexico confirmed 947 more Covid-19 deaths, the country’s second-highest daily toll since the coronavirus pandemic began. The highest daily toll came June 3 with 1,092 deaths.

The Health Department said the country has seen a total of 24,324 deaths so far.

The number of confirmed cases rose by 5,437. The case load has increased by about 5,000 each day in the last two weeks, and the total now stands at 186,847. The numbers are clearly an undercount, given Mexico’s very low rate of testing.

Mexican officials have repeatedly predicted the peak of the pandemic had been reached, or would do so soon, only to be proved wrong.

US infections soar to near record

The number of new coronavirus infections in the United States is approaching record daily levels, with more than 35,900 cases recorded during the past 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

That brings the number of cases in the country to nearly 2.4 million, the tracker from the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30pm local time Wednesday (0030 GMT Thursday), after several days in which the number of cases has surged.

Nearly half of the 50 US states have seen an increase in infections over the past two weeks, with some – such as Texas and Florida – posting daily records.

The Hopkins tracker also showed Wednesday that 756 people had died of COVID-19 during the past 24 hours bringing the country's death toll to 121,932.

Latin America's deaths seen hitting nearly 390,000 by October

The death toll from the coronavirus in Latin America is expected to skyrocket to 388,300 by October, with Brazil and Mexico seen accounting for two-thirds of fatalities as other nations in the region contain their outbreaks, researchers said.

The region has emerged as a new global hotspot for the fast-spreading pandemic as deaths surpassed 100,000 this week and cases have tripled from 690,000 one month ago to 2 million.

High poverty levels and large informal sectors - which mean m any workers cannot afford to quarantine - have combined with overcrowding in cities and inadequate public healthcare, particularly in isolated rural communities, to hamstring Latin America's fight to stem the contagion.

Brazil is expected to exceed 166,000 deaths and Mexico 88,000, according to the forecast from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala and Peru are each forecast to see over 10,000 fatalities, while 15 nations including Paraguay, Uruguay and Belize are seen with fewer than 1,000 deaths each.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies