The number of global fatalities is around 70,000 while infections reported in 208 countries and territories. Here are the latest updates for April 6:

One of the two patients from France who infected with the coronavirus and seriously ill with COVID-19 is taken from a military transport helicopter by paramedics in protective clothing after landing at the airport in Dresden, Germany. April 4, 2020. (AP)

Monday, April 6, 2020

Germany's coronavirus cases rise to 100,123

Germany's confirmed coronavirus infections rose to 100,123, another drop in the daily rate of new cases, according to data from the John Hopkins University of Medicine.

The number of new cases - 4,031- was lower than close to 5,000 infections reported on Sunday and was the third straight drop in daily number of new cases.

The reported death toll rose to 1,584.

Meanwhile, Germany's Robert Koch Institute reported a lower figure of more than 95,300.

Thailand reports 51 news cases, three more deaths

Thailand reported 51 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths according to a spokesman for the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Thirteen of the new cases were medical personnel who attended to infected patients or had activities with them, said the spokesman, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

Thailand has confirmed 2,220 cases and 26 fatalities since the outbreak emerged in the country in January.

Virus-hit Carnival cruise ship docks in Australia as country's death toll hits 39

Carnival Corp's troubled Ruby Princess cruise liner, the biggest single source of coronavirus infections in Australia, docked south of Sydney to get help for sick crew members requiring urgent medical treatment.

The Ruby Princess, now the target of a criminal investigation led by the homicide squad in the state of New South Wales (NSW), has more than 1,000 crew still on board after passengers disembarked in mid-March without health checks.

There have been at least 360 Covid-19 cases, including passengers and staff, associated with the vessel, which includes at least six deaths.

China sees rises in new coronavirus cases, asymptomatic patients

The National Health Commission said in a statement that 78 new asymptomatic cases had been identified, compared with 47 the day before.

Mainland China reported 39 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday, up from 30 a day earlier, and the number of asymptomatic cases also surged, as Beijing continued to struggle to extinguish the outbreak despite drastic containment efforts.

South Korea reports fewer than 50 new coronavirus cases

South Korea reported fewer than 50 new coronavirus cases on Monday for the first time since its February 29 peak, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The KCDC reported 47 new infections, taking the national tally to 10,284.

The death toll rose by three to 186.

US virus deaths top 1,200 in the last 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

More than 1,200 people have died of coronavirus complications in the United States in the past day, John Hopkins University said on Monday at 0030 GMT.

The Baltimore-based university, which has been keeping a running tally of global coronavirus numbers, said there are at least 337,072 confirmed infections in the US with 9,633 deaths.

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

Mexico on Sunday had registered 2,143 cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, an increase of 253 cases from a day earlier, the health ministry said.

The number of deaths linked to the virus rose by 15 to 94.

Panama's coronavirus death toll rises to 54

Panama's health ministry on Sunday registered 1,988 cases of the novel coronavirus in the Central American country, a rise of 187 cases from a day earlier.

The number of deaths increased by eight to 54.

Tiger at NYC's Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the new coronavirus, in what is believed to be the first known infection in an animal in the US or a tiger anywhere, federal officials and the zoo said Sunday.

The 4-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia, and six other tigers and lions that have also fallen ill, are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee who wasn't yet showing symptoms, the zoo said.

The first animal started showing symptoms March 27, and all are doing well and expected to recover, said the zoo, which has been closed to the public since March 16 amid the surging coronavirus outbreak in New York.

Trump voices hope for 'levelling-off' of coronavirus in US hot spots

President Donald Trump on Sunday expressed hope that the United States was seeing a "levelling-off" of the coronavirus crisis in some of the nation's hot spots for the viral outbreak.

New York, the hardest-hit state, reported on Sunday that for the first time in a week deaths had fallen slightly from the day before, but there were still nearly 600 new fatalities and more than 7,300 new cases.

"Maybe that's a good sign," Trump told reporters, referring to the drop in fatalities.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies