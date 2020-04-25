Germany's Covid-19 cases passes 157,000

Fast News

Global death toll from Covid-19 crosses 197,000 as confirmed cases worldwide exceed 2.8 million. Here are the updates for April 25:

A cyclist rides his bike on an empty street, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany, on March 29, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, April 25

Indonesia reports 396 new coronavirus cases

Indonesia reported on Saturday 396 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number to 8,607, data provided by health ministry official Achmad Yurianto showed.

Thirty one more people who had tested positive for the virus died, taking the total number of deaths to 720, according to the data.

The world's fourth most populous country has been hit hard by the virus, with the highest numbers of deaths in Asia outside of China.

Tokyo confirms 103 new cases

Tokyo reported 103 new infections, Kyodo news reported, amid concerns that the start of a holiday season could lead to an increase in infections.

The latest figures bring total infections in Japan's capital city to 3,836 cases, Kyodo reported.

Saturday's daily increase was less than 161 new infections on Friday, and was the lowest since April 20.

The total number of infections inJapan had reached nearly 13,000 cases, with 345 deaths, NHK said.

The government has encouraged residents to stay indoors as much as possible during the Golden Week holiday period, which begins next week.

Philippines records 17 deaths

The Philippines' health ministry reported 17 new coronavirus deaths and 102 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total infections have risen to 7,294 while deaths have increased to 494.

Thirty more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 792.

Anzac Day events cancelled in Australia and NZ

Thousands across Australia and New Zealand honoured their countries' military personnel in private ceremonies held in driveways and on balconies, as the outbreak forced most traditional Anzac Day memorials to be cancelled for the first time in decades.

Crowds typically gather at dawn services on April 25 to commemorate the bloody battle on the Gallipoli peninsula in Turkey during World War One, which in recent decades has become one of the most important national occasions in both countries.

But with public gatherings banned to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, people were asked to remember the day privately.

Vanuatu defies global sport shutdown with women's final

The Pacific island nation of Vanuatu is defying the shutdown of global sport by scheduling their Women's Super League cricket final and streaming it on social media.

Most sport around the world, including all international cricket, has been brought to a halt because of the social distancing measures put in place to control the pandemic.

Vanuatu, some 2,000 kilometres off the east coast of Australia, has a population of 300,000 but has not yet recorded a single case of Covid-19.

Singapore reports total of 12,693 cases

Singapore has registered 618 new infections, its health ministry said, taking the city-state's total number of Covid-19 cases to 12,693.

The vast majority of the new cases are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement.

Seven are permanent residents.

The island of 5.7 million people now has one of the highest infection rates in Asia, according to official figures.

Germany's Covid-19 cases passes 157,000

Germany's confirmed virus cases increased by 2,055 to 157,054 data from tracker Worldometre showed.

The reported death toll rose by 179 to 5,939, the tally showed.

Thailand reports 53 new cases, one new death

Thailand reported 53 new virus cases and the death of a 48-year-old Thai man who was infected with the virus along with four other family members.

Of the new cases, three were linked to previous cases, one had no known links, and 42 are migrant workers who have been under quarantine at an immigration detention centre in the southern province of Songkhla.

Seven other new cases were reported from the southern province of Yala, where authorities are aggressively testing the population because of high infection rates there, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,907 cases and 51 deaths, while 2,547 patients have recovered and gone home.

Panama reports 5,338 cases

Panama's Health Ministry says the country has registered 172 new cases.

The total is now sits at 5,338 with 154 deaths.

1,221 deaths in Mexico

Mexico has reported a total of 12,872 confirmed virus cases.

In its daily briefing, the country's Health Ministry said 1,221 people have also died of the disease.

US records lowest daily figures in three weeks

The United States recorded 1,258 coronavirus deaths, the lowest daily toll in the country in nearly three weeks, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

The fatalities, recorded in the 24 hours up to 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Saturday), bring the overall US death toll to 51,017, according to the Baltimore-based university.

China reports 12 new cases

China reported 12 new cases on April 24 compared with six new cases on the previous day, National Health Commission data showed.

Of the new cases, 11 were imported, compared with two cases reported previously.

The commission also reported 29 new asymptomatic cases, slightly down from the previous day's tally of 34. Four of these cases were imported.

The total number of confirmed cases in China is now 82,816. The death toll remained the same at 4,632, with no new deaths reported on April 24.

Riot in Argentine prison after virus case confirmed

Dozens of prisoners at a jail in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires rioted demanding urgent health measures after confirmation of a coronavirus case inside the facility.

Authorities have yet to comment on the riot or whether there are any injuries.

Several other riots broke out in prisons last week, including in Florencio Varela in Buenos Aires province where one inmate died and 20 were injured.

Argentina has been in lockdown since March 20 and has recorded more than 3,400 coronavirus cases and 167 deaths.

Brazil becoming virus hotspot as testing falters

Cases are overwhelming hospitals, morgues and cemeteries across Brazil as Latin America’s largest nation veers closer to becoming one of the world's pandemic hot spots.

Medical officials in Rio de Janeiro and at least four other major cities have warned that their hospital systems are on the verge of collapse, or already too overwhelmed to take any more patients.

Health experts expect the number of infections in the country of 211 million people will be much higher than what has been reported because of insufficient, delayed testing.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies