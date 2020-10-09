Fast News

Around 36.7 million have tested positive for Covid-19 globally, while at least 1,066,000 have died from the virus. Here are the updates for October 9:

A lab technician visually inspects a filled vial of the investigational coronavirus disease treatment drug remdesivir at a Gilead Sciences facility in La Verne, California, US, March 11, 2020. (Reuters)

Friday, October 9, 2020

Gilead says antiviral remdesivir speeds up recovery time

Final data from Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir has shown the treatment cut Covid-19 recovery time by five days compared with patients who got a placebo, one day faster than indicated in preliminary data.

Gilead’s drug was among the first to be used as a treatment for the virus and was one of the drugs recently used to treat US President Donald Trump.

Remdesivir received emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration on May 1 and has since been authorised for use in several other countries.

Top Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat tests positive

Long-time chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat, one of the most prominent Palestinian leaders on the world stage, has tested positive for the virus.

A statement on Twitter from the Palestine Liberation Organization's executive committee released a statement on Twitter about his health condition, wishing him "a speedy recovery."

The 65-year-old has been a key figure in Palestinian politics for decades, often serving as the main interlocutor for foreign envoys and the international media.

Morocco reports record spike in daily cases

Morocco's virus death toll has risen to 2,486 after 47 new fatalities were reported.

The country's health ministry reported 2,929 new infections, the highest single-day numbers since the beginning of the pandemic, bringing the tally to 142,953.

Mexico's virus death toll tops 83,000

Mexico's health ministry has reported 5,300 new cases and 370 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 804,488 infections and 83,096 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

China joins COVAX vaccine facility

China says it has formally joined the global vaccine facility known as COVAX, becoming the biggest economy to back the initiative to date.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement that China has ample vaccine manufacturing capabilities and will prioritise supplying developing countries when vaccines are ready.

The COVAX Facility, led by the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of vaccines by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, mainland China reported 21 new cases, up from 11 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 85,521, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

