The novel coronavirus has infected nearly 2.5 million people worldwide. Here are the updates for April 21:

A mural in Los Angeles, California delivers a simple message, "Stay home, life is beautiful" on April 6, 2020. (AFP)

Tuesday, April 21

Thailand records 19 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Thailand recorded 19 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, a senior health official said, the lowest daily tally in more than a month.

A 50-year-old taxi driver accounted for the latest death, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand's 19 new cases make up its lowest daily increase since it reported seven cases on March 14, preceding a surge in new cases, that prompted the prime minister to enforce an emergency decree and order a partial lockdown.

The Southeast Asian nation has a total of 2,811 cases and 48 deaths.

Nearly 75%, or 2,108 sufferers, have recovered.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 1,785 to 143,457

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 1,785 to 143,457, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday, marking a slight increase in the number of new infections after two days of declines.

New infections had increased by 1,775 on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by 194 to 4,598, the tally showed on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia suspends Ramadan prayers at Holy Mosques

Saudi Arabia has suspended Taraweeh prayers at Islam's two Holy Mosques in Mecca and Medina in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

Taraweeh, special night prayers performed during the holy month, will be held without public attendance at the Grand Mosque [Masjid al-Haram] and the Prophet's Mosque [Masjid al-Nabawi], said Abdul Rahman As-Sudais, president of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques.

Worldwide death toll tops 170,000

The number of deaths worldwide surpassed 170,000 late Monday, according to a running tally by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university's data counted 170,261 fatalities while the number of cases and recoveries stood at 2,475,841 and 646,433, respectively.

US death toll hits 42,000

US deaths topped 42,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as more protesters gathered in state capitals to demand an early end to the lockdowns, while officials pleaded for patience until more testing becomes available.

Stay-at-home measures, which experts say are essential to slow the spread of the respiratory virus, have ground the economy to a standstill and forced more than 22 million people to apply for unemployment benefits in the last month.

The United States has by far the world's largest number of confirmed cases, with more than 774,000 infections, up 20,000 on Monday, with several states yet to report.

New reported US cases appear to be slowing from about 30,000 a day last week.

Hong Kong to extend restrictions by 14 days

Hong Kong's government will extend social restrictions aimed at tackling the disease for another 14 days, the Chinese-ruled city's leader Carrie Lam's aid on Tuesday.

Hong Kong recorded zero new coronavirus cases on Monday for the first time since early March.

The city has confirmed 1,025 total cases and four deaths since the outbreak began in January.

Hong Kong banned public gatherings of more than four people for 14 days from March 29 and later extended that restriction until April 23.

Game centres, gyms, cinemas and other places of amusement and public entertainment are also closed and foreign arrivals at the airport have been suspended indefinitely.

UN member states demand 'equitable' access to vaccines

The 193 members of the UN General Assembly on Monday adopted by consensus a resolution that calls for "equitable, efficient and timely" access to any future vaccines developed to fight the virus.

The resolution also highlights the "crucial leading role" played by the World Health Organization, which has faced criticism from Washington and others about its handling of the pandemic.

The resolution, which was drafted by Mexico and received US support, calls for strengthening the "scientific international cooperation necessary to combat the disease and to bolster coordination," including with the private sector.

China sees 11 new cases

China reported 11 new confirmed cases on April 20, down from 12 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country's health authority said on Tuesday.

Of the total, four were imported, down from eight on the previous day, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.

There were seven cases of local infection, including six in the northeastern border province of Heilongjiang and one in the southern province of Guangdong.

China also reported 37 new asymptomatic cases on the mainland on April 20, compared to 49 a day earlier.

Mainland China now has an accumulated total of 82,758 cases and 4,632 deaths as of the end of April 20.

Trump hopes for deal on small business programme

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he hoped negotiators in Congress would reach a deal to provide more aid for small businesses hurt by the pandemic, with a vote possible in the Senate on Tuesday.

"We hope to have an agreement on that very soon. A lot of progress has been made on that," Trump said at a White House briefing.

Panama sees nearly 200 new cases

Panama registered 191 new cases on Monday, bringing the country's total to 4,658 cases, the health ministry said.

Officials also confirmed 10 more deaths, raising Panama's death toll from the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the virus to 136.

Colombia extends lockdown

Colombia will extend its quarantine until May 11, President Ivan Duque said on Monday, but will allow some sectors like construction tore-open.

The Andean country has nearly 4,000 cases.

It has been in lockdown for nearly a month.

Ecuador's cases top 10,000

Ecuador reported over 10,000 cases on Monday, the fourth-highest tally in Latin America, as the disease ravages the economy of the oil-producing country.

The pandemic in recent weeks has overwhelmed sanitary authorities in the largest city of Guayaquil, the center of the Andean nation's outbreak, where corpses remained in homes or for hours on streets.

Ecuador recorded its first case on February 29 and took 24 days to reach 1,000 cases.

It took seven days for cases to double to 2,000, eight days to double to 4,000 and eight days to double again to 8,000, according to a Reuters tally.

The Andean nation has reported a total of 507 deaths, the health ministry said.

Officials said they believed another 826 people have died due to the virus, but the cases were never confirmed.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies