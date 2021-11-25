Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 259M people and killed over 5.1M. Here are the latest developments in the global coronavirus crisis:

Germany's Covid-19 death toll crosses 100,000

More than 100,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Germany since the start of the pandemic, the Robert Koch Institute, a public health agency, has announced.

Europe's largest economy is battling a fresh surge in virus cases, and recorded 351 fatalities in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 100,119, according to RKI's figures.

Cases are surging across Europe and the head of the EU's public health agency has warned that the coronavirus situation will deteriorate in European Union in the next two months unless the bloc introduces new measures and raises the vaccination rate.

According to the latest modeling scenarios from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the spread of the delta variant will impose a high burden on European societies unless governments introduce stricter public health measures and increase vaccination of the total population.

The incoming German government has said it will invest $1.12 billion in bonuses for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Mexico, Brazil report hundreds of new deaths

Mexico confirmed 336 coronavirus deaths, according to the government data, bringing the overall death toll to 293,186.

Brazil registered 273 new deaths and 12,930 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, according to data by the Health Ministry.

In total, Brazil has reported 613,339 deaths due to Covid-19, the second-highest in the world behind only the United States.

France to announce booster shots for all adults – reports

France is expected to announce that booster shots will be made available to all adults as well as stricter rules on wearing face masks and more stringent health pass checks to curb a new wave of infections, French media reported.

Health Minister Olivier Veran is due to hold a press conference at midday on Thursday.

President Emmanuel Macron's government on Wednesday said it would focus on tougher social distancing rules and a faster booster shot programme and that it wanted to avoid the lockdowns being imposed once more by some other European countries.

