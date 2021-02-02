Fast News

The Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 103.9 million people around the world, with over 2.24 million fatalities. Here are developments for February 2:

An elderly woman waits to be called for receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the regional corona vaccination centre in Ludwigsburg, southern Germany, on January 22, 2021. (AFP)

Tuesday, February 2, 2021:

Merkel defends 'slower' EU vaccine rollout

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has defended the European Union's troubled vaccine drive, saying there were "good reasons" the rollout had got off to a slower start than in some other countries.

Speaking after a vaccine "summit" that brought together key players, Merkel renewed a promise to offer every German citizen a vaccine by the end of September.

Merkel had convened the online talks in response to growing anger in the 27-member bloc over the sluggish rollout of Covid-19 jabs, which has been beset with delivery delays and piled political pressure on EU leaders.

"It is true that in some areas, the pace became slower, but there were good reasons for it to be slower," Merkel told reporters in Berlin.

Merkel, the leader of Europe's largest economy, acknowledged that the United States, Israel and Britain were further along with their inoculations.

Republican senators, Biden meet on Covid-19 relief bill

A group of Republican US senators held productive discussions with Democratic President Joe Biden about Covid-19 relief, but they did not come to agreement on a package, Senator Susan Collins said.

Collins, who had met with Biden together with eight other fellow Republican senators at what she termed an "excellent"meeting in the White House, told reporters she was hopeful Congress could pass another Covid-19 relief package.

Brazil's death toll rises above 225,000

Brazil registered 24,591new cases of Covid-19 on Monday and 595 additional deaths attributable to the coronavirus, the nation's Health Ministry said.

The South American country has registered a total of 9,229,322 Covid-19 cases and 225,099 deaths.

'Encouraging' that global infections are falling: WHO chief

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said it was "encouraging" that the global number of new coronavirus cases had fallen for the third week in a row.

"It shows this virus can be controlled, even with the new variants in circulation," he said.

However, "we have been here before", he warned.

"Over the past year, there have been moments in almost all countries when cases declined, and governments opened up too quickly and individuals let down their guard, only for the virus to come roaring back."

