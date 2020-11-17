Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 55 million people and killed over 1.3 million. Here are the updates for November 17:

Workers clean a classroom at Richard A. Simpson Elementary School in Missouri after more than 5% of staff and students tested positive for Covid-19. (Colter Peterson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

November 17, 2020:

China reports 15 new cases

Mainland China reported 15 new cases on November 16, up from eight cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Tuesday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed COVID-19 cases, fell to 12 from 14 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 86,361, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,634.

More than a million kids in US test positive

The number of US infants, children and teens diagnosed with Covid-19 has surpassed 1 million, according to data released Monday by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

The total hit nearly 1.04 million kids on Nov. 12, including nearly 112,000 new cases in that week. That was the highest weekly total of any previous week in the pandemic, the academy said.

AAP President Sally Goza called the data “staggering and tragic.” Children generally are much more likely than adults to have mild cases but hospitalisations and deaths do occur.

The data, based on reports from state health departments, show at least 6,330 pediatric hospitalisations and 133 deaths since May.

Those numbers are incomplete as they do not include data from every state.

Virus vaccine to be free in Belgium

The Belgian government said it intends to make any coronavirus vaccine available to around 70 percent of the population, some eight million people, and free of charge.

The jab will not be compulsory, added Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke as he and regional counterparts attended an interministerial health conference.

"The objective is to vaccinate at least 70 percent of the population. Priority groups will be determined on the basis of scientific opinion and social debate," Vandenbroucke stated.

"Vaccination will be free for every citizen" receiving it, he a dded.

Belgium, population 11.5 million, has registered almost 540,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 14,000 deaths to date. Its death rate per million residents is one of the worst in Europe.

As an EU member state Belgium is engaged in bloc-wide procedures for bulk purchases of anti-Covid-19 vaccines once they emerge in the coming months.

Texas surpasses 20,000 virus deaths, second highest in US

Texas surpassed 20,000 confirmed virus deaths, as the pandemic continues to surge in the US.

That is the second-highest death count overall in the US, trailing only New York, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University. It's the 22nd-highest per capita at 69.7 deaths per 100,000 people.

So far, Texas leaders have given no indication of forthcoming restrictions to keep people from gathering and spreading the virus. Instead, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in recent days has been emphasising that new therapeutics and vaccines are expected to become available soon.

Luis Suarez tests positive before World Cup qualifier match

Atletico Madrid and Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has tested positive, the Uruguay national team said in a statement on Monday.

Uruguay's statement said top scorer Suarez and stand-in goalkeeper Rodrigo Munoz plus a staff member had tested positive. Other members of the squad had all tested negative ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at home to Brazil.

The statement added that both players and the staff member were in good health and said the team had followed protocol and taken the appropriate measures following the results.

Biden cites importance of sharing vaccine plans

President-elect Joe Biden says that more coronavirus deaths will be the consequence of the Trump administration refusing to share its vaccine distribution plans with his incoming administration.

Asked about the importance of obtaining such plans, Biden said Monday after a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, that “more people may die if you don’t coordinate.”

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have spoken about the dangers of the Trump administration’s refusal to provide them with information and resources needed to ensure a smooth transition.

President Donald Trump has continued to falsely claim he won the Nov. 3 election, citing unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud.

Biden says a vaccine is vital to repairing nation’s economy, Biden says, “If we have to wait until Jan. 20 to start that planning, it puts us behind.”

Biden says he understands Trump’s “reluctance” to admit defeat and share plans but calls it “a shame.”

Brazil reports over 13,000 new cases

Brazil recorded 13,371 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and 216 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has registered nearly 5.9 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 166,014, according to ministry data

Turkey looks to implement concrete measures against spike

Turkey's advisory science board has recommended that the government should implement concrete measures to slow the spread of Covid-19, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Monday, as the number of daily cases has spiked in recent weeks.

In a written statement following a meeting of the board, Koca said the members had discussed preventative measures, emphasising that the main cause of the spread was people moving around and being in crowded spaces.

He added that people increasingly spent time in enclosed spaces as winter months came.

"It was decided to recommend that concrete measures that prevent the spread of the disease are implemented," he said.

The science board does not have the authority to implement measures but makes recommendations to President Tayyip Erdogan's government on what steps should be taken.

Istanbul's mayor called on Saturday for a lockdown of at least two weeks to contain an "out of control" rise in cases, and said virus-related deaths in the city alone outstripped reported nationwide figures.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies