The global coronavirus pandemic has affected over five million people, with more than 329,000 deaths. Here're more coronavirus-related updates for May 21:

A woman with a protective mask is seen, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues in Munich, Germany on April 20, 2020. (Reuters)

Germany's cases rise by 57 to 176,752

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 745 to 176,752, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 57 to 8,147, the tally showed.

Thailand reports three new cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported three new coronavirus infections and no new deaths, bringing the total to 3,037 confirmed cases and 56 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.

The new cases included two domestic transmissions and one infection found in quarantine in an individual returning to Thailand from the Philippines, said spokesman for the government's coronavirus task force, Taweesin Wisanuyothin.

Japan ending state of emergency in three prefectures

Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura says experts have approved a government plan to remove a coronavirus state of emergency in Osaka and two neighbouring prefectures

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared the state of emergency on April 7 in parts of Japan including Tokyo and later expanded it to nationwide.

Japan has about 16,424 confirmed cases and 777 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the health ministry.

China reports two new cases

China recorded two new coronavirus cases for May 20, down from five a day earlier, the National Health Commission (NHC) reported.

The NHC reported 31 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, up from 16 a day earlier.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in China to date now stands at 82,967but the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Brazil sees record of nearly 20,000 new cases

Brazil's coronavirus outbreak worsened on Wednesday and the South American nation could soon have the second-highest number of cases in the world as the health ministry reported 888 new deaths and nearly 20,000 new cases in a single day.

Brazil could soon have more coronavirus cases than any nation in the world except the United States. Russia currently has the second highest number of cases.

Brazil's confirmed case tally now stands at 291,579, according to the ministry.

Peru passes 100,000 cases, 3,000 dead

Peru has become the second Latin American country after Brazil to reach 100,000 coronavirus cases, according to health ministry figures out Wednesday.

The number of dead from Covid-19 has also passed 3,000, with only Brazil and Mexico having suffered more.

Both cases and deaths have tripled since April 30.

The dire statistics come even though Peru has been in lockdown for nine weeks, paralysing the economy.

The vast majority of cases are in Lima and its port Callao, where one third of the country's 32 million people live.

Mexico registers record one-day toll with 424 fatalities

Mexico's health ministry registered 2,248 new coronavirus infections and an additional 424 fatalities, a record one-day death toll since the start of the pandemic.

The new infections brought confirmed coronavirus cases to 56,594 and 6,090 deaths in total, according to the official tally.

WHO records highest daily number of cases

The World Health Organization said Wednesday it had registered a new daily record number of Covid-19 cases as it quickly neared the "tragic milestone" of five million total infections.

The UN agency's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that on Tuesday, there were "106,000 cases reported to WHO –– the most in a single day since the outbreak began" in December.

The Geneva-based WHO's coronavirus disease dashboard said that 106,662 confirmed cases had been reported to the agency from around the world.

Trump says his malaria drug regimen finishes in next day or two

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the regimen of an anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine that he is taking to ward off the coronavirus finishes in the next day or two.

Trump revealed this week he was taking the drug despite medical warnings about potential serious side effects and questions about its effectiveness in preventing Covid-19.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies