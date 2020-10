Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected almost 40 million people and claimed over a million lives around the world. Here are updates for October 17:

People walk in a shopping street in Konstanz, Germany October 16, 2020. (Reuters)

Saturday, October 17, 2020

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 7,830

The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 7,830 to 348,557, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 33 to 9,767, the tally showed.

Judge refuses to block New York Covid-19 restrictions

A federal judge has refused to block Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s order limiting worship to as few as 10 congregants in communities seeing spikes in coronavirus infections.

Ruling in a lawsuit brought by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn, US District Court Judge Nicholas Garaufis said in an order Friday that even though the rules harm religious groups, it is not in the public interest to block them if they are helping prevent a wave of new infections.

“In fact, if the court issues an injunction and the state is correct about the acuteness of the threat currently posed by hotspot neighborhoods, the result could be avoidable death on a massive scale like New Yorkers experienced in the spring," Garaufis wrote.

The ruling doesn't end the lawsuit, but denied the church's request for a temporary injunction.

Thailand sees first locally transmitted cases

Thailand has recorded its first two locally transmitted cases of the virus in more than one month, the Covid-19 administration centre said.

It said in its daily report that the cases were among two Myanmar nationals living near the border with Myanmar, where infections have been surging recently.

The two were tested on October 13. They showed no symptoms but results were positive, the centre said in the statement. The last known local case was in early September.

Australia's virus hotspot records single case

Australia's virus hotspot of Victoria recorded a single case of the disease - the lowest daily number since early June - and no deaths, with the state's top health official saying the figures were "one-der-ful".

Victoria's capital Melbourne, which has been the epicentre of the country's Covid-19 outbreak, is in its third month of a stringent lockdown and Premier Daniel Andrews is due to update plans to ease restrictions across the state on Sunday.

"We live in hope," Brett Sutton, Victoria's chief health officer, said at a televised news conference. Earlier, when the coronavirus numbers were released, he said on his Twitter account: "One. One-der-ful."

The federal government has been increasingly putting pressure on Andrews to reopen the city and the state, with Health Minister Greg Hunt saying on Twitter on Saturday that it was time to ease.

South Africa's cases cross 700,000

Cases in South African reported since the first infection in early March have surpassed 700,000 amid fears of an impending second wave as the nation battles an economic recession.

Some 2,019 new cases were identified on Friday, taking the total to 700,203 the health ministry said on Friday.

There have been 18,370 deaths in South Africa, while 629,260 people have recovered from Covid-19 and 4,505,553 have been tested.

The health ministry had recently warned of a second wave of the pandemic in the country of 58 million people if citizens and authorities become complacent and stop taking precautions.

After a sharp spike in cases in the month of July, when the country was reporting an increase of 100,000 infections every 7-10 days, the spread of the virus has slowed considerably.

The 700,000 mark was passed almost two months after South Africa crossed 600,000 coronavirus infections.

Brazil registers 754 new deaths

Brazil has registered 754 additional deaths over the last 24 hours and 30,914 new confirmed cases, the nation's health ministry said onFriday.

The South American country has now registered 153,214 total coronavirus deaths and 5.2 million total confirmed cases.

Mexico's death toll surpasses 85,700

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,751 new confirmed cases and 419 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 841,661 cases and 85,704 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mainland China reports 13 new cases

China has reported 13 new cases in the mainland for October 16, compared with 24 cases a day earlier, the health commission said.

All of the new infections were imported, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 11 new asymptomatic patients, compared with10 a day earlier.

As of Friday, mainland China had 85,659 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.

The country's Covid-19 death toll stands at 4,634.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies