The novel coronavirus has infected more than 6.4 million people around the world. Here are pandemic-related updates for June 3:

People wait outside a newly opened coronavirus centre in Berlin, Germany on March 9, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Germany lifts travel warning for Europe from June 15

Germany will lift its blanket travel warning for European nations from June 15, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said, as the continent looks to further ease restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus.

"We have decided today that the travel warning for the named circle of countries will not be continued but replaced by travel advice," Maas said, referring to EU nations plus a handful of countries in the region including Switzerland and Iceland.

Malaysia reports 93 new cases, no new deaths

Malaysian health authorities reported 93 new coronavirus cases, raising the cumulative total to 7,970.

The health ministry reported no new deaths, leaving the toll at 115.

Italy reopens to tourists from Europe despite warnings

Italy reopened to travellers from Europe three months after the country went into coronavirus lockdown, with all hopes pinned on reviving the key tourism industry as the summer season begins.

But there were fears many foreign tourists would be put off coming to a country still shaking off a vicious pandemic.

Italy was the first European country to be hit hard by the coronavirus and has officially reported more than 33,000 deaths.

But it is still reporting hundreds of new cases a day, particularly in the northern Lombardy region, and experts warn the government may be being hasty in permitting travel between regions and abroad.

Study shows antibodies in 5.5 percent of Dutch blood donors

A study of Dutch blood donors has found that around 5.5 percent of them have developed antibodies against the new coronavirus, blood donation firm Sanquin said.

The study, conducted among 7,000 donors between May 10 and 20, gives an indication of what percentage of the Dutch population may have already had the disease.

A similar study in April showed antibodies in 3 percent of Dutch blood donors.

As of Tuesday, 46,647 infections with the new coronavirus had been confirmed in the Netherlands, with 5,967 deaths.

India's cases cross 200,000 mark

The number of coronavirus infections in India has crossed 200,000, the health ministry said, and a peak could still be weeks away in the world's second-most populous country.

Cases jumped by 8,909 over the previous day in one of the highest single-day spikes, taking the tally to 207,615.

The death toll from the disease stands at 5,815.

Thailand reports one new case, no deaths

Thailand reported one new coronavirus infection and no new deaths, bringing the country's total to 3,084 confirmed cases and 58 fatalities since the outbreak started in January.

The new case is a 26-year-old Thai man who recently returned from Saudi Arabia, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government's coronavirus task force.

A total of 2,968 patients have recovered.

Germany's infections rise by 342 to 182,370

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 342 to 182,370, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 29 to 8,551, the tally showed.

China tests almost 10M people, 300 asymptomatic

Health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan said that tests on some 10 million people revealed 300 were carrying the novel coronavirus but were asymptomatic.

Officials said no confirmed cases were found in the mass testing that was launched on May 14.

China does not count asymptomatic cases as confirmed cases, but still requires people without symptoms to isolate until they test negative for the virus.

Mexico reports highest daily increase in new cases

Mexican health authorities reported 3,891 cases in a single day, a new record, and 470 more deaths.

This brings the total number of known cases to 97,326 and 10,637 deaths. Health authorities have previously said the real number is higher.

UK mulls 'air bridges' with low-risk countries

Britain confirmed it was looking at establishing "air bridges" with countries with low rates of coronavirus, exempting them from controversial quarantine measures.

Under a plan announced last month to try to limit the spread, international arrivals from June 8 will be required to self-isolate for a fortnight.

Ireland is currently the only country with an exemption and business leaders and airlines have condemned the blanket approach.

"These measures will be reviewed every few weeks," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in a statement.

"And we are working with the transport industry to see how we can introduce agreements with other countries when safe to do so so that we can go abroad and tourists can come here."

Combat 5G fake news, urges Europe

EU nations banking on 5G to boost economic growth are eager to tackle conspiracy theories linking the wireless technology to the spread of the novel coronavirus that have seen masts torched in several places.

According to telecoms lobbying groups ETNO and GSMA, such false claims have resulted in over 140 arson attacks on infrastructure such as mobile phone masts in 10 European countries and assaults on scores of maintenance workers.

Britain has seen 87 arson attacks and the Netherlands 30, while cases have also been reported in France, Belgium, Italy and Germany.

According to an EU document seen by Reuters, member countries emphasised their concern at a video conference between themselves to discuss digital issues last Friday.

Outbreak at Manhattan federal jail worse than reported

The true number of infections among inmates at Manhattan’s federal lockup was likely about seven times what the Bureau of Prisons has previously publicly reported, a government lawyer conceded Tuesday.

The bureau's website says five inmates at the Metropolitan Correctional Center have had the virus. But Assistant US Attorney Jean-David Barnea, representing the MCC's warden at a court hearing, said at least 34 inmates had been quarantined with symptoms because they were believed to have it.

Barnea shared this at a federal court hearing for a lawsuit that seeks court oversight over conditions for the nearly 800 inmates at the MCC.

“The MCC has been able to keep the epidemic under control at the prison,” he said, adding that no inmates have been found to have the virus since April 23.

The judge did not immediately rule.

Brazil Covid-19 death toll crosses 30,000

Brazil surpassed 30,000 deaths from the outbreak as the disease continued to rip through South America's worst-hit country.

Figures released by the health ministry showed 1,262 deaths in the previous 24 hours, as well as 28,936 new infections.

The overall number of cases, 555,383, makes Brazil the second most affected country by the crisis after the US in terms of infections.

The official death toll of 31,199 released Tuesday is the fourth-highest in the world after the US, Britain and Italy.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies