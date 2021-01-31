Fast News

The Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 103 million people around the world, with over 2.2 million fatalities. Here are developments for January 31:

AstraZeneca's logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020 (Reuters)

Sunday, January 31, 2021:

Germany threatens legal action over vaccine delays

Germany's government has threatened legal action against laboratories failing to deliver coronavirus vaccines to the European Union on schedule, amid tension over delays to deliveries from AstraZeneca.

"If it turns out that companies have not respected their obligations, we will have to decide the legal consequences," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told German daily Die Welt.

"No company can favour another country over the EU after the fact," he added.

There has been growing tension in recent weeks between European leaders and the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, which has fallen behind on promised delivers of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Britain focused on collaboration with EU after vaccine row

Britain's focus is on "collaboration" with the European Union on vaccines, the country's vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi told the Sunday Telegraph, after a showdown between the two sides over vaccine exports.

Zahawi told the newspaper in an interview that Britain's focus was on collaborating with the bloc and that the country had tried to help Brussels with its vaccine supply problems and would continue to do so.

The EU had on Friday attempted to restrict some exports of Covid-19 vaccines by invoking an emergency Brexit clause before reversing part of its announcement within hours.

Italy agency cautious on AstraZeneca jab for over 55s

Italy's medicines agency has approved the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for all adults but recommended alternatives be given to people aged over 55.

AIFA's decision comes a day after the European Union gave the green light for the jab, but Germany's vaccine commission recommended against using it on older people amid questions over its effectiveness that have been rejected by the company.

"AIFA authorises the AstraZeneca vaccine for the prevention of Covid-19 disease in individuals over the age of 18, as per European Medicines Agency guidance," it said.

But it noted "a level of uncertainty" about claims of the jab's effectiveness in people over the age of 55, because the age group was "poorly represented" in trials.

To help with the best use of the vaccine, it recommended "preferential use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, pending further data, in subjects between 18 and 55 years old, for whom more solid evidence is available".

It urged the "preferential use of messenger RNA vaccines in older and/or more frail subjects".

CDC orders sweeping US transportation mask mandate

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a sweeping order requiring the use of face masks on nearly all forms of public transportation on Monday.

The order, which takes effect at 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday (0459 GMT Tuesday), requires face masks to be worn by all travelers on airplanes, ships, trains, subways, buses, taxis, and ride-shares and at transportation hubs like airports, bus or ferry terminals, train and subway stations and seaports.

President Joe Biden on January 21 ordered government agencies to "immediately take action" to require masks in airports and on commercial aircraft, trains and public maritime vessels, including ferries, intercity bus services and all public transportation.

Bolivia expects 1 million vaccine doses in February

Bolivian President Luis Arce said that the country has reached a deal to receive some 1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in February via the COVAX program backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Gavi vaccine alliance.

The COVAX program is aiming to deliver 1.3 billion doses of approved vaccines to 92 eligible low- and middle-income nations in 2021, though it faces potential delays amid a global scramble for vaccines.

"In February we will receive almost a million vaccines. We are making progress, we have vaccines, we have hope, we will move forward," Arce said in a televised message.

Bolivia, which has been trying to make up ground with vaccine deals as its hospitals strain under rising cases, received 20,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine this week to start inoculating high risk groups.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies