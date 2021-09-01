Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 4.5 million people and infected over 218 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for September 1:

People participate on EVA fair at Parque de la 93, after mayor's office reactivated economic activities amid Covid-19 in Bogota, Colombia on June 19. (Reuters)

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

WHO monitoring new coronavirus variant named 'Mu'

The World Health Organization has said it is monitoring a new coronavirus variant known as "Mu", which was first identified in Colombia in January.

Mu, known scientifically as B.1.621, has been classified as a "variant of interest", the global health body said in its weekly pandemic bulletin.

The WHO said the variant has mutations that indicate a risk of resistance to vaccines and stressed that further studies were needed to better understand it.

New Zealanders venture out as curbs eased in most regions

New Zealanders have visited beaches and queued for takeaway food as tough lockdown measures enforced to beat an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus were eased for most of the country.

About 1.7 million people in the largest city Auckland still remain in strict level 4 lockdown for another two weeks, but restrictions for the remainder of the country were loosened.

Surfers and kayakers were seen heading to the beaches in droves, local media reports sai d, while other outdoor recreation facilities like golf courses were busy again.

US state Idaho reactivates National Guard to help with new cases

Idaho Governor Brad Little has said he was reactivating the National Guard and directing up to 370 additional people to help hospitals as they were overwhelmed with unvaccinated patients.

There were only four intensive care unit beds available Tuesday in the entire northwestern US state, out of nearly 400, the governor said in a statement.

"Where hospitals have converted other spaces to be used as contingency ICU beds, those are filling up too," Governor Little said.

Australia's Victoria sees rise in cases as lockdown extension looms

Australia's Victoria state has seen a jump in new locally acquired cases of the virus as the government prepared to extend a hard lockdown, while neighbouring New South Wales (NSW) brought forward its vaccination target date.

Residents in Victoria, where a lockdown is due to end on Thursday, are waiting to learn for how long the tough restrictions will be extended, after the state reported 120 new local cases, up from 76 a day earlier.

Victoria entered into a lockdown soon after the first case was detected in early August but infections have risen steadily over the past four weeks.

Japan finds another Moderna vial suspected to contain foreign substance

Japan's Kanagawa prefecture has said it has found another vial of Moderna Inc's vaccine suspected of containing a foreign substance and has put the rest of the lot on hold.

In a statement on Tuesday, prefectural authorities said a pharmacist found several black particles in one vial upon checking for foreign substances before the vaccine's use.

Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna shots last week after being notified of contamination in some of the supply.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies