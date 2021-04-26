Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3M people and infected over 147M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for April 26:

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment carry bodies of people who were suffering from the coronavirus disease, outside the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, India, April 24, 2021. (Reuters)

Monday, April 26:

Germany will send oxygen, medical aid to India

Germany will send oxygen and medical aid to India in the coming days to help it tackle its crisis, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

India is suffering from a spike in coronavirus infections, with the number of cases surging by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth straight day of record peaks. Hospitals are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen.

"The second wave is currently rolling over India with unprecedented power. It was right that we acted quickly to stop the entry of the new mutation in Germany," Maas told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Germany has classified India as a coronavirus high incidence area and also put the country on a separate warning list for coronavirus variants.

Mexican minister visits Russia, vying to bring vaccine production home

Mexico's top diplomat traveled to Moscow on Sunday for a visit with Russian officials, his office said, amid talks to hammer out plans for Mexico to bottle Russia's Sputnik V vaccine domestically after delays in shipments.

The government is aiming to quicken its pace of vaccinations, with just more than 4% of its population of 126 million people fully inoculated.

Mexico has registered 214,947 deaths, the fourth most worldwide, and 2,328,391 infections from the pandemic. The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher.

Mexico's state-run vaccine manufacturer, Birmex, is working with Russia on a plan to bottle the two-shot vaccine in Mexico, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said last week, just as Argentina produced its own first test batches of Sputnik V.

"Birmex is working jointly with Russian institutions so that Mexico can bottle the vaccine," Ebrard told Russian media outlets on Friday. "There is already significant progress."

Russia has shipped 1.1 million Sputnik V doses to Mexico to date, far fewer doses than those slated to have arrived by now.

Brazil registers 1,305 deaths

Brazil registered 1,305 new deaths on Sunday and 32,572 additional cases, according to data published by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 390,797 total coronavirus deaths and 14,340,787 total confirmed cases.

Mexico reports 1,653 new cases, 94 more deaths

Mexico on Sunday reported 1,653 new confirmed cases in the country and 94 more fatalities, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the country's total to 2,328,391 infections and 214,947 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll was at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

US determined to help India deal with Covid-19 surge: Biden

US President Joe Biden said the United States is determined to help India deal with a massive spike in coronavirus cases, just as India helped Americans when US hospitals were strained early in the pandemic.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," Biden said on Twitter.

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

The Netherlands will prohibit passenger flights from India from Monday at 6 pm (1600 GMT) until May 1 due to fears over a new variant, the ministry of transport said.

The ban, announced on Sunday, does not include cargo flights or planes carrying medical personnel.

