Fast News

Nearly 119,000 people have so far died of the coronavirus disease since it first emerged in China's Wuhan. Here are the latest updates for April 14:

A man wearing a mask passes a mural on April 13, 2020 in New York City. New York's governor declared April 13, 2020 that the "worst is over" for its coronavirus outbreak providing the state moves sensibly, despite reporting its death toll had passed 10,000. (AFP)

Tuesday, April 14

Global cases reach two million

Worldwide confirmed cases of the coronavirus have crossed over two million, US-based according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The data showed that 118,966 people have died globally due to the pandemic as of 0000 GMT.

The United States has the highest number of 682,619 confirmed cases, followed by Spain with 170,099 and Italy with 159,516.

Trump says it's his call when to ease virus rules

US President Donald Trump claimed the authority to decide how and when to reopen the economy after weeks of tough social distancing guidelines aimed at fighting the new coronavirus.

But governors from both parties were quick to push back, noting they have the primary constitutional responsibility for ensuring public safety in their states and would decide when it's safe to begin a return to normal operations.

Democratic leaders in the Northeast and along the West Coast announced separate state compacts to coordinate their efforts to scale back stay-at-home orders or reopen businesses on their own timetables, even as Trump tried to say it's his call.

"When somebody is president of the United States, the authority is total," Trump said at Monday's White House coronavirus briefing. "The governors know that."

Mexico reports 353 new cases

Mexico registered 353 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing its total to 5,014cases and 332 deaths, the health ministry said.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell has acknowledged that Mexico likely has far more people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus, citing government statistical models.

Last week, Lopez-Gatell said the country might have 26,500 cases, with many of those not showing symptoms or not diagnosed.

China reports 89 fresh infections

China reported 89 new coronavirus cases on April 13, down from 108 the previous day, the health authority said on Tuesday.

Of the total, 86 were imported, down from 98 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said.

China's state broadcaster had reported earlier that 79 of the day's imported cases were in the northeast province of Heilongjiang, which shares a border with Russia.

The number of total confirmed cases in China now stands at 82,249. Its death toll from the pandemic stands at 3,341, with no new deaths on April 13.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies