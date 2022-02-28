Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 435M people and killed over 5.96M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Monday, February 28. 2022

Covid deaths near six million

Coronavirus has killed at least 5,967,986 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally by worldometer tracker.

The Covid-19 pandemic continued its strong retreat this week around the world, except in Asia where the number of cases increased by a fifth.

The United States has recorded the most Covid deaths, followed by Brazil and India.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.

Brazil sees 221 new Covid deaths

Brazil has reported 221 new Covid-19 deaths and 24,054 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has said.

Mexico reports 3,519 new cases, 72 more deaths

Mexico has reported 3,519 new, confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country and 72 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 5,506,105 and the death toll to 318,086.

New York to end statewide school mask mandate on March 2

US state of New York will end its mask mandate for schools and childcare facilities on Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul has said, citing a steep drop in Covid-19 cases.



"It wasn't always easy, but students, educators and parents stepped up to fight this pandemic," Hochul tweeted on Sunday.

"We've reached this exciting milestone because of your hard work."

The new rules come after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC's latest school guidance recommends masking only in areas of high COVID-19 transmission, instead of universal masking.

