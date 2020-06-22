Fast News

The novel coronavirus has killed over 469,000 people worldwide since the outbreak emerged in China last year, according to tracking websites. Here are the updates for June 22:

Pedestrians walk past people sit in a bench in Barcelona, Spain on June 21, 2020 (AP)

Mexico reports 5,343 new infections

Mexico reported 5,343 new infections and 1,044 additional deaths from the coronavirus, the health ministry said, bringing the totals for the country to 180,545 cases and 21,825 deaths.

Virus infections top 9 million

Global coronavirus infections have exceeded 9 million, Worldometers and CoronaTracker reported as the World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period.

The biggest increase was from North and South America with over 116,000 new cases, according to a daily report.

Brazil passes 50,000 deaths

Brazil, the world's No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 virus deaths, a blow for a country already grappling with more than 1 million cases, rising political instability and a crippled economy.

Brazil now has a total of 1,085,038 confirmed cases and 50,617 deaths, up from 49,976 on Saturday, the Health Ministry said. Experts say the true numbers are a lot higher because of a lack of widespread testing. Latin America's largest country has typically recorded more than 1,000 deaths a day, but usually registers fewer on the weekends.

