The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than a million people and infected 36 million worldwide. Here are the developments for October 7:

Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Worldwide cases surpass 36M mark

Global count of coronavirus cases has crossed the 36 million mark, according to a tracking portal.

The United States tops the list of countries with most infections followed by India and Brazil.

China reports seven more imported cases

Mainland China reported seven new Covid-19 cases on Oct. 6, down from 12 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority has said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Wednesday that all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptmatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 24 from 31 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,489, while the total death toll remained unchanged at 4 ,634.

Mexico's death toll tops 82,000

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,828 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 471 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 794,608 cases and 82,348 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil sees cases in almost a month

Brazil on Tuesday registered 41,906 new cases of coronavirus, the highest number for a single day since Sept. 11, the Health Ministry said.

Deaths rose by 819 to 147,494.

White House adviser Stephen Miller tests positive

White House adviser Stephen Miller tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, the latest case of coronavirus reported among President Donald Trump's inner circle since the Republican president announced he had the virus last week.

Miller's wife, Katie Miller, who is a spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive for the virus in May.

Biden against Oct 15 debate if Trump still has Covid-19

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has said he and President Donald Trump should not have their scheduled debate on Oct. 15 if Trump still had the coronavirus infection at that time.

"If he still has Covid we shouldn’t have a debate," Biden told reporters on Tuesday traveling with him.

