The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected close to 11 million people, claiming more than 523,00 lives across the world. Here are updates for July 3:

People gather on Santa Monica beach amid the Covid-19 pandemic on July 02, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Reuters)

Friday, July 3

US cases rise by over 50,000 in 24 hours

New US Covid-19 cases rose by over 50,000, setting a record for a third consecutive day.

New infections rose in 37 out of 50 US states in the past 14 days compared with the two weeks prior in early June, according to a Reuters analysis.

Florida reported the biggest increase of any state so far, recording over 10,000 new cases in a single day.

Florida, with 21 million residents, has reported more new daily coronavirus cases than any European country had at the height of their outbreaks.

The US now has over 2.8 million cases and 131,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus, according to a tracking website.

UK confirmed death toll rises by 89 to 43,995

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases rose by 89 to 43,995 from 43,906 the day before, government figures showed.

Including suspected cases, the toll is approaching 55,000.

Peru surpasses 10,000 virus deaths

Peru surpassed 10,000 deaths from the virus, the health ministry said, a day after the government began easing a national lockdown in a bid to revive the economy.

The number of deaths rose to 10,045, an increase of 185 in the last 24 hours, while the number of people infected rose to 292,004, the ministry said.

Peru's victims include 71 health workers and 153 police officers, according to officials.

Among the latest of Peru's victims is the leader of the Awajun indigenous people, Santiago Manuin, who died Wednesday aged 63.

Brazil death toll reaches 61,884

Brazil registered 1,252 virus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 61,884, the Ministry of Health said.

Total confirmed cases rose by 48,105 to reach 1,496,858, the second-worst outbreak in the world behind the United States.

South Africa to keep 20,000 soldiers on Covid-19 duty

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed parliament of his decision to extend the deployment of 20,000 soldiers, a drop from 76,000, until September 30 to help enforce virus restrictions as the country reported its biggest single-day jump in cases.

Ramaphosa first deployed 2,820 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) a few days before enforcing a nationwide lockdown in late March. The number was increased to 76,000 in April as the health threat grew.

The money that will be spent on this extension is $88.35 million, Ramaphosa told the speaker of parliament.

UK to relax travel quarantine from July 10



Britain's government will lift its quarantine requirement for people arriving in England from countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy from July 10, Sky News said.

A full list of countries covered by the relaxation would be announced on Friday, Sky said.

Under the existing rules, travellers must self-isolate for 14 days on entering the country.

Only 9 percent of Brazil's cases asymptomatic - study

Less than 10 percent of people infected with the virus in Brazil were asymptomatic and the majority of those who tested positive for the Covid-19 respiratory disease had mild symptoms, showed a survey of almost 90,000 people from all regions.

According to the epidemiological research funded by Brazil's Health Ministry and carried out by the Federal University of Pelotas in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, people who tested positive for the virus showed five main symptoms: fever, cough, alteration of smell/taste, body pain and headache.

A total of 2,064 of 89,387 people surveyed between May 14 and June 24 in three phases tested positive for antibodies, of whom 91 percent showed symptoms of the virus.

Texas governor issues mask order



Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered that face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state, a dramatic ramp-up of the Republican's efforts to control spiking numbers of confirmed virus cases and hospitalisations.

Abbott, who had pushed Texas' aggressive reopening of the state economy in May, had previously said the government could not order individuals to wear masks. His prior virus-related orders had undercut efforts by local governments to enforce mask requirements.

But faced with dramatically rising numbers of both newly confirmed cases of the virus and the number of patients so sick they needed to be hospitalised, Abbott changed course with Thursday's mask order.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies