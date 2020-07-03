Fast News

The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 11 million people, claiming more than 524,000 lives across the world. Here are updates for July 3:

People take pictures as they arrive at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, near Tokyo on July 1, 2020. (AFP)

Friday, July 3

Global Covid-19 cases top 11 million

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has crossed 11 million, tracking websites Worldometers and Corona Tracker showed.

More than 524,000 of those have died and some six million have recovered so far.

Philippines records 1,531 cases

The Philippines health ministry has reported six additional deaths and 1,531 more infections, its largest single-day increase in confirmed cases.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total cases have risen to 40,336, while deaths have reached 1,280. The previous high was 1,150 cases reported on June 23.

Tokyo's cases exceed 100 for the second day

Japan’s capital has reported 124 cases, exceeding 100 for the second straight day, as the governor asked residents to stay away from night spots linked to half of all infections.

Governor Yuriko Koike said the increase reflected a larger number of people proactively taking tests, but she did raise a concern about a significant number of untraceable cases.

Japan has had 19,068 cases with 976 deaths. Tokyo accounts for about a third of the total.

South Korea has 63 new cases

South Korea has reported 63 cases of the virus as health authorities scramble to mobilise public health tools to the southwestern city of Gwangju, where more than 50 people were found sickened over the past week.

The figures announced by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought the national caseload to 12,967 infections, including 282 deaths.

Thirty-one of the new cases were reported from the Seoul metropolitan area, which has been at the centre of a virus resurgence since late May.

Indonesia reports 1,036 cases

Indonesia reported 1,301 infections, taking the total number of cases to 60,695, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said.

Yurianto also reported 49 deaths, taking total fatalities to 3,036, while he said 27,568 people have recovered from the virus.

India's daily cases breach 20,000 mark for 1st time

Daily cases in India hit a record high, breaching the 20,000 mark for the first time since the country’s first cases in January.

With 20,903 new infections and 379 fatalities over the past 24 hours, India’s overall case count climbed to 625,544 as the death toll reached 18,213.

Recoveries are now up to 379,892, raising the country’s recovery rate to 60.73 percent from 59.43 percent.

The number of active cases across the country stands at 227,439, according to health authorities.

South Africa’s hospitals bracing for surge of virus patients

South Africa confirmed another record high number of daily cases with 8,728 as anxiety grows in Johannesburg, the country’s latest hot spot.

The city has more than 22,000 cases and Gauteng province, which also includes the capital, Pretoria, now has nearly 30 percent of the country’s cases.

South Africa has Africa’s most confirmed cases with more than 168,000.

US cases rise by over 50,000 in 24 hours

New US Covid-19 cases rose by over 50,000, setting a record for a third consecutive day.

New infections rose in 37 out of 50 US states in the past 14 days compared with the two weeks prior in early June, according to a Reuters analysis.

Florida reported the biggest increase of any state so far, recording over 10,000 new cases in a single day.

Florida, with 21 million residents, has reported more new daily coronavirus cases than any European country had at the height of their outbreaks.

The US now has over 2.8 million cases and 131,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus, according to a tracking website.

UK confirmed death toll rises by 89 to 43,995

The UK's death toll from confirmed cases rose by 89 to 43,995 from 43,906 the day before, government figures showed.

Including suspected cases, the toll is approaching 55,000.

Peru surpasses 10,000 virus deaths

Peru surpassed 10,000 deaths from the virus, the health ministry said, a day after the government began easing a national lockdown in a bid to revive the economy.

The number of deaths rose to 10,045, an increase of 185 in the last 24 hours, while the number of people infected rose to 292,004, the ministry said.

Peru's victims include 71 health workers and 153 police officers, according to officials.

Among the latest of Peru's victims is the leader of the Awajun indigenous people, Santiago Manuin, who died Wednesday aged 63.

Brazil death toll reaches 61,884

Brazil registered 1,252 virus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 61,884, the Ministry of Health said.

Total confirmed cases rose by 48,105 to reach 1,496,858, the second-worst outbreak in the world behind the US.

South Africa to keep 20,000 soldiers on Covid-19 duty

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed parliament of his decision to extend the deployment of 20,000 soldiers, a drop from 76,000, until September 30 to help enforce virus restrictions as the country reported its biggest single-day jump in cases.

Ramaphosa first deployed 2,820 members of the South African National Defence Force a few days before enforcing a nationwide lockdown in late March. The number was increased to 76,000 in April as the health threat grew.

The money that will be spent on this extension is $88.35 million, Ramaphosa told the speaker of parliament.

UK to relax travel quarantine from July 10



Britain's government will lift its quarantine requirement for people arriving in England from countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy from July 10, Sky News said.

A full list of countries covered by the relaxation would be announced on Friday, Sky said.

Under the existing rules, travellers must self-isolate for 14 days on entering the country.

Only 9 percent of Brazil's cases asymptomatic - study

Less than 10 percent of people infected with the virus in Brazil were asymptomatic and the majority of those who tested positive for the Covid-19 respiratory disease had mild symptoms, showed a survey of almost 90,000 people from all regions.

According to the epidemiological research funded by Brazil's Health Ministry and carried out by the Federal University of Pelotas in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, people who tested positive for the virus showed five main symptoms: fever, cough, alteration of smell/taste, body pain and headache.

A total of 2,064 of 89,387 people surveyed between May 14 and June 24 in three phases tested positive for antibodies, of whom 91 percent showed symptoms of the virus.

Texas governor issues mask order



Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered that face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state, a dramatic ramp-up of the Republican's efforts to control spiking numbers of confirmed virus cases and hospitalisations.

Abbott, who had pushed Texas' aggressive reopening of the state economy in May, had previously said the government could not order individuals to wear masks. His prior virus-related orders had undercut efforts by local governments to enforce mask requirements.

But faced with dramatically rising numbers of both newly confirmed cases of the virus and the number of patients so sick they needed to be hospitalised, Abbott changed course with Thursday's mask order.

