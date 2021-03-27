Fast News

Covid-19 has infected 126 million and people and has claimed some 2.7 million lives. Following are virus-related developments for March 27.

A nurse draws from a vial of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, in Los Angeles, California, US, March 25, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, March 27, 2021

Global jabs top half a billion

Health officials have rolled out more than 510 million coronavirus vaccine doses around the world, but with big gaps between countries the WHO on Friday appealed to richer nations to donate vaccines to help poorer ones start inoculations.

Despite the huge effort to get jabs into arms, the pandemic is still surging in Europe and Latin America – where Brazil has now passed 300,000 deaths and Mexico 200,000.

And the deployment of vaccines is chronically unequal, with the United States accounting for more than a quarter of the global total and poorer nations lagging far behind wealthier ones.

The World Health Organization called for millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses to be donated so every country can start immunising within the first 100 days of 2021.

Brazil reports 3,650 more dead

Brazil set a new daily Covid-19 death toll record of 3,650, the health ministry said.

Since February, Brazil has seen record after record in fatalities and new cases of infection as the country second hardest hit anywhere in the world, after the United States, with more than 307,000 dead from the pandemic.

It broke through the threshold of 3,000 fatalities in one day on Tuesday.

The average daily toll over the past week is 2,400 – more than triple what it was in early January.

Serbia starts vaccinations at migrant camps

Serbia began vaccinating its migrant population to curb the coronavirus from spreading in refugee camps where social distancing is a challenge.

Currently around 6,000 migrants, mainly from the Middle East and central Asia, are in Serbia, mostly in 16 government-operated camps and cases of Covid-19 have been recorded.

So far, enough of the AztraZeneca vaccine has been delivered to give 570 migrants their first dose.

Canada to receive 1.5 mln AstraZeneca doses from US next week

The United States will deliver 1.5 million surplus doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine to Canada next week, Canadian Procurement Minister Anita Anand announced Friday.

Washington last week said it would send millions of doses to neighboring Canada and Mexico. AstraZeneca is approved in both countries, but is still awaiting the FDA's green light for use in the United States.

"I can now confirm that (the doses) will arrive in Canada this coming Tuesday by truck," Anand told a news conference in Ottawa.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies