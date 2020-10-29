Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly 45 million people and claimed over 1.1 million lives. Here are the updates for October 29:

Men walk past tombstones at a cemetery ahead of All Saints Day, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronda, Spain, October 28, 2020. (Reuters)

Thursday, October 29, 2020

Global economic recovery could halt as infections surge

There is a high risk the resurgence in coronavirus cases will halt the global economic recovery by year-end, according to Reuters polls of around 500 economists, a majority of whom expected the rebound next year to be weaker than previously thought.

Governments and central banks around the world have pledged trillions of dollars of stimulus, helping most economies out of deep recessions.

But the second wave of infections in places that eased lockdowns is now under way, leading to more restrictions.

That was a top risk repeatedly highlighted by Reuters surveys of economists, FX analysts, bond and equity strategists, as well as global fund managers since the start of the pandemic.

The October 6-27 Reuters polls of economists across Asia, Europe, and the Americas covering 46 economies showed scant sign of activity recovering to pre-Covid-19 levels anytime soon.

Nearly three-quarters of 150 analysts who responded to an additional question said the resurgence in coronavirus cases posed a high risk of halting the current global economic recovery as early as this year.

Mexico's coronavirus death toll passes 90,000

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 5,595 additional cases of the novel coronavirus and 495 more deaths in the country, bringing the official number of cases to 906,863 and the death toll to 90,309.

Health officials have said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases. On Sunday, the ministry said the true death toll from Covid-19 may be around 50,000 higher.

Pandemic prompts tumult in UK commercial property

Demand for British retail and office space has contracted sharply during the third quarter and the outlook for the year ahead has worsened as working and shopping patterns change during the pandemic.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said 78 percent of chartered surveyors viewed the commercial property market as being in a downturn, up a little from 76 percent in the second quarter.

While there were clear signs of a pick-up in the industrial sites such as warehouses for online stores, there was little cheer from the office and retail sectors which saw another sharp fall in demand - albeit less severe than in the second quarter.

Separate figures from insolvency practitioners Begbies Traynor Group showed more than half a million businesses were in "significant distress," up 6 percent over the past three months, though only a small fraction faced legal action, due partly to reduced court capacity.

RICS said expectations of a fall in rents for prime office and retail space were the most widespread since records started in 2014, and demand for hotels and student housing was also weak.

A quarter of people worked from home in the week to October 18, according to the latest official data.

Mainland China reports 47 new cases

Mainland China reported 47 new confirmed cases, up from 42 a day earlier and marking the highest daily increase in more than two months, the country's national health authority said.

Of the new cases, 23 were local infections in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region involving previously asymptomatic patients following a mass infection reported in Kashgar. The rest were imported infections originating from overseas.

The increase in confirmed infections marks the highest since 49 cases were reported for August 9, but still at a small fraction of what the country saw at the height of the epidemic in February.

The total number of new asymptomatic cases fell to 16 from 38 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 85,915, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

UK expects verdict on Pfizer's vaccine before AstraZeneca's

Senior sources in the British government expect that a verdict on whether a Pfizer Inc-backed vaccine works will be available before the results are in on AstraZeneca Plc's competing vaccine, the Times reported.

Britain believes that the vaccine, which Pfizer is co-developing with Germany's BioNTech SE, could be ready to distribute before Christmas, the report said.

Pfizer's Chief Executive Albert Bourla had previously said the company could release data on whether or not the vaccine works as early as this month.

The US drug maker said this week if trials are successful the company expects to file for emergency authorisation of the vaccine candidate from US regulators shortly after it has enough safety data in late November.

Britain has agreed to supply deals for six vaccine candidates including frontrunners from Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

Colombia extends selective quarantine until the end of November

Colombia will extend a so-called selective quarantine until the end of November, President Ivan Duque has said in a nightly address.

Duque asked local authorities and citizens to exercise greater control in staying away from crowds to avoid outbreaks like those that are occurring in European countries.

The Andean country began more than five months of lockdown in March. It entered a much-looser "selective" quarantine phase, allowing dining at restaurants and international flights, at the start of September.

Colombia has reported over one million infections of the novel coronavirus, with 30,753 deaths.

England's infections doubling every nine days - Imperial College

The spread of the coronavirus continues to increase across all parts of England with cases doubling every nine days, according to a new study by Imperial College, putting pressure on the government to introduce more drastic lockdown restrictions.

The respiratory pandemic has killed more than 45,675 people in Britain, the highest death toll in Europe.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's strategy of local lockdowns to try to contain a second wave is failing to stem the number of infections. Anger is also rising over the economic, social, and health costs of the biggest curtailment of freedoms since World War ll.

The infection rate is rising in all age groups with the highest spread of the disease in the northwest of England and Yorkshire and the Humber region, Imperial found.

The researchers calculated the reproduction "R" number of infections in England, which measures how many people an infected person will pass the disease to, is at 1.6, indicating the epidemic is growing.

The study, which involved testing more than 85,000 volunteers, found 128 per 10,000 people were infected in England in the two weeks ending October 25, compared to 60 per 10,000 in the same period ending October 5.

EU leaders seek common ground on tests as virus spreads

EU leaders aim to make progress on common testing and vaccination strategies at a video conference and step up coordination in fighting the fast-expanding pandemic, officials have said.

The late-afternoon e-meeting is the first of a planned series of video conferences leaders will dedicate in the coming weeks to the health crisis, with one official saying two more may take place before an EU summit scheduled for mid-December.

Appeals for better coordination have become louder amid a resurgence of the epidemic in Europe after a relative lull in the summer months.

Leaders also want to avoid divisions which dogged the 27-nation bloc at the beginning of the pandemic, when countries vied with each other to buy scarce medical equipment.

A robust testing and tracing strategy have been a priority for the EU since the onset of the crisis as countries who did better on that, like Germany, recorded smaller death tolls than others.

But "at the European level, this plan of action has not achieved the desired results," the chair of the EU summit, Charles Michel, said in a note issued before the video conference.

A clear definition of priority groups is crucial as not enough vials of potential effective shots would be available to inoculate the entire EU population of 450 million before 2022, according to EU Commission estimates.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies