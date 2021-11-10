Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 251M people and killed over 5M worldwide. Here are coronavirus-related developments for November 10:

A medical worker administers a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease vaccine to a patient at a vaccination center in Saint-Nazaire, France, November 9, 2021. (Reuters)

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

France extends booster shots, requires them for health pass

French President Emmanuel Macron said that those aged 65 and older will need to present proof of a booster shot from mid-December for health passes that give access to restaurants, trains and planes to remain valid.

Besides, the third shot, so far available only for people older than 65 and the vulnerable, will from early December also be available for the 50-64 age group, Macron said in a televised address.

Mexico confirms nearly 300 deaths

Mexico reported 299 new confirmed deaths from the virus, bringing the country's official death toll from the pandemic to 290,110, according to health ministry data.

Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of deaths.

Brazil registers 10,948 cases

Brazil has had 10,948 new cases of the virus reported in the past 24 hours, and 183 deaths from the virus, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 21,897,025 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 609,756, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Shanghai Marathon postponed indefinitely

The Shanghai Marathon has been postponed indefinitely, said the organisers of the run in a post on their website on Tuesday, amid rising cases in China.

"Today, we've chosen to be cautious, chosen to put the health of runners and city's citizens first," said the notice.

Runners entered in the November 28 race were given the opportunity either to give up their place or hold it until 2022.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies