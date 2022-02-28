Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 435M people and killed over 5.96M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Hospitals have been stretched to breaking point for weeks and officials said bodies are piling up at hospitals. (Reuters)

Virus-hit Hong Kong considers lockdown

Hong Kong may impose a China-style hard lockdown that confines people to their homes, authorities have signalled, with the city's zero-Covid strategy in tatters and bodies piling up in hospitals.

Two years of strict zero-Covid policies kept the coronavirus largely at bay but a breakthrough of the highly transmissible Omicron variant exposed how little authorities had done to prepare for a mass outbreak.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam previously ruled out a citywide lockdown and instead has ordered all 7.4 million residents to be tested in March.

Health secretary Sophia Chan confirmed that a city-wide lockdown was still an option "to bring out the best effect of compulsory universal testing".

The city’s more than 34,000 cases have more than quadrupled from a week ago, when it reported over 7,500 infections. It also reported 87 deaths.

South Korea drops proof of vaccine

South Korea will no longer require people to show proof of vaccination or negative tests to enter any indoor space starting Tuesday, removing a key preventive measure during a fast-developing Omicron surge that's elevating hospitalisations and deaths.

The Health Ministry’s announcement came as the country set another one-day record in Covid-19 deaths with 114, breaking the previous high of 112 set on Saturday.

Park Hyang, a senior health ministry official, said rescinding the “anti-epidemic pass” would free more health workers to help monitor nearly 800,000 virus patients with mild or moderate symptoms who have been asked to isolate at home to save hospital space.

Travelers to New Zealand no longer need to isolate

New Zealand is ending a requirement that incoming travelers isolate themselves as it continues to remove coronavirus border protections in the face of a growing domestic outbreak.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the requirement that vaccinated travelers isolate for a week after arriving would end on Wednesday. Initially the changes will apply only to returning New Zealanders, as tourists are still not allowed to visit.

Travelers will still need to test negative for the virus before leaving and after arriving.

India extends international flights ban

India has extended the international flight ban till further notice, despite a drop in Covid-19 cases across the country.



The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, however, said that the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specially approved by the aviation authority.

The statement also said flights under "existing bubble agreements will not be affected."

Covid deaths near six million

Coronavirus has killed at least 5,967,986 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally by worldometer tracker.

The Covid-19 pandemic continued its strong retreat this week around the world, except in Asia where the number of cases increased by a fifth.

The United States has recorded the most Covid deaths, followed by Brazil and India.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the true death toll could be two to three times higher.

Brazil sees 221 new Covid deaths

Brazil has reported 221 new Covid-19 deaths and 24,054 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has said.

Mexico reports 3,519 new cases, 72 more deaths

Mexico has reported 3,519 new, confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country and 72 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 5,506,105 and the death toll to 318,086.

New York to end statewide school mask mandate on March 2

US state of New York will end its mask mandate for schools and childcare facilities on Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul has said, citing a steep drop in Covid-19 cases.

"It wasn't always easy, but students, educators and parents stepped up to fight this pandemic," Hochul tweeted on Sunday.

"We've reached this exciting milestone because of your hard work."

The new rules come after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC's latest school guidance recommends masking only in areas of high COVID-19 transmission, instead of universal masking.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies