The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 98 million people around the world, with over 2.1 million fatalities. Here are updates for January 23:

A resident wears a face mask as he walks at Temple Street Night Market, in the Jordan residential area in Hong Kong, China, January 22, 2021 (Reuters)

Saturday, January 23, 2021:

Hong Kong begins two day lockdown

Thousands of Hong Kongers were ordered to stay home in the city's first coronavirus lockdown as authorities attempt to test everyone inside a densely-packed district struck by a wave of infections.

The order was made overnight and covers multiple housing blocks in the neighbourhood of Jordan in Kowloon.

"Persons subject to compulsory testing are required to stay in their premises until all such persons identified in the area have undergone testing and the test results are mostly ascertained," the government said in a statement, adding it planned to complete testing in 48 hours.

Rio scraps 2021 carnival

Rio de Janeiro will not host its famous carnival this year due to a deadly revival of the coronavirus epidemic in Brazil, the city's mayor Eduardo Paes has announced.

Rio's samba schools, which organize the celebratory parades, had hoped to hold the signature event in July after it was postponed from its usual slot in February or March.

But this depended on a national vaccination campaign being well and truly under way.

In reality, Brazil's inoculation drive only started on Monday with an initial six million doses available for the country's 212 million inhabitants.

The carnival draws millions of visitors, and their tourist dollars, to the beachside city each year.

But in a tweet late Thursday, Paes said it seemed "foolish to imagine at this point that the conditions will exist for us to hold the carnival in July" while hospitals – especially in Brazil's northern Amazonas state – scramble for beds and oxygen to treat coronavirus patients.

Belgium bans foreign tourism

Belgium is banning residents from taking vacations abroad until March to limit the spread of more infectious coronavirus variants and avoid a deadly third wave.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told a news conference on Friday the government had decided to prohibit travel into or out of Belgium for recreation or tourism from Jan 27 to March 1.

The country wants to avoid a repeat of last winter when Belgians went on Alpine ski holidays, bringing the virus back with them, or the Christmas-New Year period when 160,000 residents ignored government advice and took trips abroad.

"When people travel, the virus travels with them and we also have seen, from sampling of tests, that people who have travelled show more cases of the variants than those that have not," De Croo said.

People can still cross borders for essential trips, such as for work or for medical treatment.

Biden says virus expected to kill 'well over 600,000' in US

President Joe Biden said the Covid-19 death toll in the United States, the world's hardest-hit country in the pandemic, is expected to top 600,000.

"The virus is surging. We're 400,000 dead, expected to reach well over 600,000," he told a news conference, giving his highest estimate yet for the US outbreak's eventual death toll.

"Families are going hungry. People are at risk of being evicted. Job losses are mounting again. We need to act," Biden said, before signing executive orders targeting the food crisis affecting millions of Americans.

Biden also urged Congress to move fast on his $1.9 trillion plan to battle Covid-19 and provide economic relief to struggling Americans.

More than 150 National Guard in Washington for inauguration infected

Between 150 and 200 National Guard deployed to Washington, DC, to provide security for President Joe Biden's inauguration have tested positive for the coronavirus, a US official said.

The US government imposed unprecedented security measures in the city following the deadly January 6 attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, including fences topped with razor wire and checkpoints manned by National Guard.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the number of National Guard troops who tested positive could rise but was still a small fraction of the more than 25,000 troops deployed in city over the past few days.

Brazil receives vaccine cargo from India amid supply shortage

Brazil's government has received 2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from India, but experts warned the shipment will do little to shore up an insufficient supply in South America’s biggest nation.

Brazil’s Health Ministry announced that the vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, landed in Sao Paulo before being flown to Rio de Janeiro, where Brazil’s state-run Fiocruz Institute is based. Fiocruz has an agreement to produce and distribute the vaccine.

The 2 million doses from India only scratch the surface of the shortfall, Brazilian public health experts told The Associated Press, as far more doses will be needed to cover priority groups in the nation of 210 million people, and shipments of raw materials from Asia have been delayed.





Source: TRTWorld and agencies