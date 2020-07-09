Fast News

Pandemic has infected more than 12 million people, while more than seven million have recovered. Here're updates for July 9:

A group of children watch as workers screen people for Covid-19 symptoms at a slum in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. (AP)

India reports 487 new deaths

India has reported nearly 25,000 new coronavirus infections and 487 new deaths.

The new infections announced by the health ministry bring the nationwide total to 767,296, the third most reported by any country.

The surge in infections comes as the Institute of Mathematical Sciences in Chennai says its calculated transmission rate for the virus rose during the first week of July to 1.19 after steadily falling from a peak of 1.83 in March. A transmission rate is the number of new infections estimated to stem from a single case.

The United States, Brazil and India, the three nations worst-affect by the virus, are accounting for more than 60 percent of new cases, according to recent tallies from Johns Hopkins University.

Germany's confirmed cases rise to 197,783

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rose 442 to 197,783, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 12 to reach 9,048.

China easing into reopening as local cases wane

China says it has nine new confirmed coronavirus cases, all of them brought from outside the country, and no new deaths.

The latest report buttresses growing signs the virus has been essentially contained inside the nation in which it first appeared late last year.

The near elimination of local virus transmission has allowed the reopening of most businesses and resumption of some social activities, including the holding of the crucial annual college entrance exams. Sports, tourism and cultural activities are also slowly starting to return.

Tokyo sees most new infections since April

The Japanese capital has confirmed more than 220 new coronavirus infections, exceeding its previous record.

The number reported on Thursday exceeds 206 daily cases recorded on April 17 when Tokyo’s infections were at their peak.

Health officials say the majority of recent cases are linked to night clubs, but they are raising the alarm about an increase of infections inside households, workplaces and drinking parties.

Texas hits new high for Covid-19 deaths, with 98

Texas has reported its deadliest day of the pandemic, with nearly 100 new deaths as newly confirmed cases continue soaring. Officials in the state capital of Austin have begun preparations to turn the downtown convention center into a field hospital.

The 98 reported deaths in Texas set a one-day record, surpassing the previous high of 60 a day earlier. Texas has recorded a total of 2,813 deaths. The state reported 9,979 new coronavirus cases after hitting a record 10,028 Tuesday.

Hospitalisations for Covid-19 continued to climb, with 9,610 patients in hospitals across the state.

Governor Greg Abbott aggressively began one of America’s fastest reopenings in May but has begun reversing course in recent weeks, ordering bars closed and mandating face coverings.

Australia's Melbourne city heads into renewed lockdown

Australia's second-largest city, Melbourne, has gone back into lockdown, forcing five million Australians to stay home for all but essential business for the next six weeks to contain a flare-up of coronavirus cases.

State police were patrolling the city and setting up checkpoints on major roads to stop people heading out to regional areas and spreading the virus from what is now Australia's pandemic epicentre, with 860 active cases.

"The window for police discretion is very small and is closing as the threat to public health and safety created by those breaching the Chief Health Officer's directions is too great," Victoria police said in a statement.

Cafes, bars, restaurants, and gyms which only recently reopened had to shut again.

Police had no comment on whether anyone has been stopped or fined since midnight.

The renewed lockdown follows the closure of Australia's busiest state border, between Victoria and the most populous state New South Wales, on Tuesday night.

US reports record daily rise of 58,559 infections

The United States has reported more than 58,000 new Covid-19 cases, the biggest increase ever reported by a country in a single day.

The US faces a bleak summer and infections surge and many states are forced to close bars and popular beaches to try to curb the rise.

In addition to nearly 10,000 new cases in Florida, California and Texas each reported over 7,000 new cases.

Tennessee, West Virginia and Utah all had record daily increases in new cases and infections are rising in 42 out of 50 states, according to a Reuters analysis of cases for the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks.

The US tally stood at 58,559 with not all local governments yet reporting.

Mexico sees record 6,995 cases

Mexico has posted a record for new coronavirus cases reported on a single day, with 6,995 cases, bringing its overall tally of infections to 275,003, health ministry data showed.

The country also recorded 782 additional fatalities, bringing its overall death toll to 32,796.

Mexico's previous one-day record was last week on Thursday when 6,741 new cases were registered.

Trump's rally in Tulsa may have contributed to spike

A controversial campaign rally held by President Donald Trump in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month likely contributed to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases there, a top local health official said on Wednesday.

Tulsa has confirmed hundreds of new cases of Covid-19 over the past two days, said Dr Bruce Dart, health director for the city and county.

Asked by a reporter if Trump's campaign event at the Bank of Oklahoma Center on June 20 could be responsible for that surge, he said: "In the past few days, we've had almost 500 cases. And we know we had several large events a little over two weeks ago, which is about right. So I guess we just connect the dots," Dart said, apparently referring to the rally and accompanying protests.

Dart cautioned that several more days of results would be needed to determine if the spike represented a trend.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said she had not seen data to support Dart's conclusions.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies