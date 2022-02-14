Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 412M people and killed over 5.8M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Hong Kong has reported nearly 23,000 Covid cases and over 200 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. (Reuters)

Monday, February 14, 2022

Hong Kong says fifth wave 'overwhelmed' city's capacity

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has said that the "onslaught" of coronavirus infections in the global financial hub has dealt a heavy blow and overwhelmed its capacity to deal with the epidemic as daily cases surge to record highs.

Daily infections have multiplied 13 times over the past two weeks, from about 100 cases at the start of February to over 1,300 on February 13, with authorities scrambling to control the deepening outbreak.

Medical experts warn the city could see 28,000 daily infections by the end of March, with the unvaccinated elderly a particular worry.

Mexico reports 122 Covid fatalities

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 122 more fatalities from Covid-19 and 8,854 additional cases, bringing the country's overall death toll to 312,819 and total infections to 5,292,706 since the start of the pandemic.

Brazil registers over 50,000 new cases

Brazil has registered 54,220 new cases of coronavirus and 314 new Covid-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

With the new figures, the South American nation has registered a total of 638,362 deaths and 27,479,963 cases since the pandemic began two years ago, according to ministry data.

Canada's police clear demonstration against curbs

Police has moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest US-Canadian border crossing, ending a demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations even as they held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa.

The protest in Ottawa has paralysed downtown, infuriated residents who are fed up with police inaction and turned up pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

France reports 3,305 cases in intensive care

France has reported 3,305 Covid cases in intensive care, down by 19.

France registered more than 21 million cases and over 134,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies