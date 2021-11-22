Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 257M people and killed over 5M worldwide. Here are coronavirus-related developments for November 22:

Despite people lining up for shots, Hungary's vaccination rate lags the EU average, with about 5.8 million people having had the two shots. (Reuters)

Monday, November 22, 2021

Hungarians rush to get shots as cases soar anew in Europe

People have been lining up for Covid-19 shots outside Budapest's main hospitals as Hungary for the first time offered vaccinations without prior registration amid a surge in new infections.

Hungary reported reported 27,209 new cases for Friday to Sunday and 392 deaths.

Hungary, with a population of 10 million, has reported 33,172 deaths in total.

Europe has again become the epicentre of the pandemic, accounting for half of global cases and deaths.

Germans will be 'vaccinated, cured or dead': minister

Most Germans will be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 in a few months, Health Minister Jens Spahn has warned as he urged more citizens to get jabbed.

"Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," Spahn said, blaming "the very contagious Delta variant".

Macron: Guadeloupe 'very explosive' over virus curbs

French President Emmanuel Macron has called the situation on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe "very explosive" and said public order must be maintained in the overseas territory.

Violence erupted last week after walkouts organised by the territory's labour unions to challenge local Covid-19 restrictions, such as the mandatory vaccination of health workers, degenerated into civil unrest.

Speaking to journalists, Macron said that Guadeloupe must pursue its vaccination campaign.

Kenya to seek proof of vaccination



Kenyans will have to prove they are fully vaccinated to gain access to government services, public transport and public places such as national parks, bars and restaurants under new health regulations.

Kenya will require people to show vaccination certificates from December 21, and is planning a 10-day mass inoculation campaign from November 26, Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

India has 'no vaccine booster plan yet'

India is not considering authorising booster doses yet as many in the country have been naturally infected, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The sources said the government believes two doses of a vaccine offers sufficient protection for now, and authorities will instead concentrate on having most of India's 944 million adults complete a two-dose vaccination by January.

India recorded 8,488 new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest count in 538 days, the Health Ministry said.

South Korean schools resume full in-person classes



For the first time since South Korea has began battling its outbreak in early 2020, all schools across the country resumed full-time in-person classes.

The fully reopened schools come as part of South Korea's "living with Covid-19" plan, adopted after it reached its vaccination goals last month.

Overall 78.8 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, though that number drops to 12.8 percent for those ages 12-1.

Austria begins national lockdown to fight surging infections

Austria has gone into a nationwide lockdown early on to combat soaring coronavirus infections, a step closely monitored by other European governments struggling with national outbreaks that are straining health care systems.

The measures are expected to last for a maximum of 20 days but will be re-evaluated after 10. They require people to stay home unless for basics reasons like getting groceries, going to the doctor and exercising. Restaurants and most shops must close and larger events will be canceled. Schools and day care centers can remain open, but parents are encouraged to keep their children home.

Austria hopes to lift the measures on December 13 but may keep a further lockdown on the unvaccinated.

Australia to further ease international border restrictions

Australia will allow foreign visa holders to enter the country from the start of December.

Australia shut its international border in May 2020 and allowed only restricted numbers of citizens and permanent residents to enter in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus.

The rules were relaxed in recent weeks to allow foreign family members of citizens to enter, and Morrison said this will be scaled up from December 1 to allow vaccinated students, business visa holders and refugees to arrive.

Ecuador and Colombia to open shared border on December 1

Ecuador and Colombia have agreed to the bilateral reopening of their shared border from the start of December after it was closed amid the pandemic, and pledged to work together to combat drug trafficking.

The shared border was shut in March 2020 as both governments looked to curb the spread of coronavirus. The controlled reopening, complete with epidemiological measures, will bring greater security and economic activity to the zone.

Brazil reports more than 5000 new cases

Brazil has reported 5,126 new cases and 72 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies