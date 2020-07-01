Insight

The winners of the sixth annual Istanbul Photo Awards, organised by Anadolu Agency, were announced on June 30, 2020. The jurors, all distinguished photography professionals, met online to judge the entries due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to the keen eyes of the jury, which consisted of Hasan Oymez (middle row R), editor-in-chief of Anadolu Agency's Visual News Department; Fırat Yurdakul (top row C), photography editor for Anadolu Agency; Ahmet Sel (top row L), senior photojournalist; Marion Mertens (bottom row R), senior digital editor at Paris Match in France; Deborah Copaken (top row R), American author and photojournalist; Michel Scotto (middle row L), AFP's head of photo business development in France; Georges De Keerle (middle row C), photojournalist and visual media consultant; and Cameron Spencer (bottom row L), Getty Images sports chief photographer, awards were handed out in four categories, and a photo of the year was selected.

Photographer Yik Fei Lam received three awards at the Istanbul Photo Awards 2020, winning the Photo of the Year 2020, First Prize in the Single News category, as well as the second prize in Story News.

Similarly, Getty Images photojournalist Adam Pretty received two awards at the Istanbul Photo Awards 2020, winning first and second spots at the Story Sports category.

Single News category

Photographer Yik Fei Lam's photo entitled "Hong Kong Protests" photo was chosen as the "Photo of the Year 2020" as well as receiving top prize in the "Single News" category. (Yik Fei Lam / AA)

Photographer Mahmoud El Hams got second prize in the "Single News" category with his photo "Funeral in Gaza", shot for AFP. It shows mourning Palestinian children crying side by side. (Mahmoud El Hams / AA)

Reuters photojournalist Ibraheem Abu Mustafa got third prize in the "Single News" category with "Palestinian Iftar Amongst Rubble", which portrays Palestinians breaking fast in a long table near ruined buildings. (Ibraheem Abu Mustafa / AA)

Story News category

The top prize in the “Story News” category went to Valerio Bispuri for his photo series called “The Prisoner”, shot in Italian jails. (Valerio Bruni / AA)

Photographer Yik Fei Lam was also the recipient of the second prize in the "Story News" category with his "Hong Kong Protests" photo series depicting everything from protesters to policemen and burning streets. (Yik Fei Lam / AA)

Belgian photographer Alain Schroeder won third prize in the "Story News" category with his photo series "Saving Orangutans"at the Istanbul Photo Awards 2020. (Alain Schroeder / AA)

Single Sports category

Gazeta Wyborcza's photojournalist Jakub Porzycki got first prize with his photo titled "Gymnastics" in the Single Sports category at the Istanbul Photo Awards 2020. (Jakub Porzycki / AA)

Getty Images photojournalist Richard Heathcote got second prize in the Single Sports category at the Istanbul Photo Awards 2020 with his photo titled "Boom-Two Time Champion". (Richard Heathcote / AA)

In the "Single Sports" category within the Istanbul Photo Awards 2020, Insidefoto's photojournalist Andrea Staccioli got third prize with his photo called "Diver". (Andrea Staccioli / AA)

Story Sports category

In the "Story Sports" category, the top prize went to Getty Images photojournalist Adam Pretty with the "Sport Climbings Olympic Debut" entitled photo series. (Adam Pretty / AA)

Getty Images photojournalist Adam Pretty also received the second prize in the “Story Sports” category with the "The Road To The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics" entitled photo series. (Adam Pretty / AA)

AFP photojournalist Franck Fife got third prize with the "Titan Bike Race" entitled photo series in the "Story Sports" category. (FRANCK FIFE / AA)

