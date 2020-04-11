Fast News

Here's how people across the world are developing their own ways to fight coronavirus infection:

Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, China, April 11, 2020. (Reuters)

As the coronavirus has subsided in China and spread around the world, a global shortage of masks and other personal protective equipment has emerged.

Unprecedented demand for medical and testing materials has made it harder and longer for countries to source essential equipment.

People, who cannot reach masks for a variety of reasons that also includes pricing, make their own face masks with recyclable and biodegradable waste like banana leaves, cloth, plastic bottles, cups of used bras, cob shells, among others.

Here are some of the images of people across the world who have gone to unusual lengths to self-protect against Covid-19:

A man wears an unusual mask as a precaution against coronavirus in Baghdad, Iraq on February 25, 2020. (AA)

A bride wears face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus at her wedding ceremony in Gaza City on March 22, 2020. (AA)

Gazan artist wears a face mask to raise awareness regarding novel coronavirus, on March 25, 2020. (AA)

A man wears a handmade face mask as a precaution to the coronavirus in Lisbon, Portugal on March 13, 2020. (AA)

People wear masks as a precaution against coronavirus in Bogota, Colombia on March 08, 2020. (AA)

In Colombia, students are seen with their handmade face masks at the Julio Cesar Turbay school located at the urban area of the municipality of Soacha, a sector stigmatised by violence and lack of resources in Soacha, on March 11, 2020.

A man wears a face mask as a precautions against coronavirus in Yarevan, Armenia on March 14, 2020. (AA)

A citizen covers his face with a “mask” made out of a plastic bottle of water at a bazaar as part of coronavirus pandemic precautions in Turkey's Samsun, on April 4, 2020. (AA)

A man wearing a gas mask is seen in metro as a precaution against Covid-19 in Moscow, Russia, on March 19, 2020. (AA)

