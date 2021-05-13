Fast News
We look at how people in major cities around the world are celebrating the religious holiday that draws a line under a month of fasting and special prayers.
Muslims are celebrating Eid al Fitr, marking the end of Islam's holiest month of Ramadan.
Here is a look at how people in major cities around the world are celebrating the religious holiday that draws a line under a month of fasting and special prayers:
For the first time in 87 years, Muslims perform Eid al Fitr prayer at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Turkey's Istanbul.
Millions of Pakistani Muslims offered Eid al Fitr prayers in open fields and mosques on Thursday, as the country grappled with a third wave of the pandemic.
Congregational prayers were allowed at mosques and open fields only with social distancing.
Iranians observed the Eid al-Fitr prayer in Tehran and all over the country.
Worshippers at mosques attempted to maintain physical distancing during prayers and women prayed outside.
Muslims in Indonesia celebrated Eid al Fitr in a subdued mood Thursday.
For a second year running, the coronavirus pandemic kept mosques closed and separated families as they sought to celebrate the holiday.
The continued restrictions meant Indonesians weren't allowed to travel to visit relatives in the traditional Eid homecoming known locally as "mudik".
The Jakarta governor also ordered malls, restaurants and leisure destinations - usually packed during the holiday period - to shut.
Source: AP