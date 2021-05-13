Fast News

We look at how people in major cities around the world are celebrating the religious holiday that draws a line under a month of fasting and special prayers.

After 87 years, the first Ramadan Feast prayer held in Hagia Sophia with the social distancing and mask rules. (AA)

Muslims are celebrating Eid al Fitr, marking the end of Islam's holiest month of Ramadan.

Here is a look at how people in major cities around the world are celebrating the religious holiday that draws a line under a month of fasting and special prayers:

Worshippers gather at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque for Eid al Fitr prayers for the first time in 87 years. (AA)

For the first time in 87 years, Muslims perform Eid al Fitr prayer at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Turkey's Istanbul.

Muslims perform an Eid al Fitr prayer in an outdoor open area in Karachi, Pakistan. (AP)

Millions of Pakistani Muslims offered Eid al Fitr prayers in open fields and mosques on Thursday, as the country grappled with a third wave of the pandemic.

A man purchases balloons for his children after performing an Eid al Fitr prayer at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan. (AP)

Congregational prayers were allowed at mosques and open fields only with social distancing.

Kosovo Muslim men attend an Eid al Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan outside Imperial mosque in capital Pristina, Kosovo. (AP)

Iranians observed the Eid al-Fitr prayer in Tehran and all over the country.

Worshippers at mosques attempted to maintain physical distancing during prayers and women prayed outside.

Muslims pray spaced apart to help curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak during an Eid al Fitr prayer marking the end of Ramadan at Al Akbar mosque in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. (AP)

Muslims in Indonesia celebrated Eid al Fitr in a subdued mood Thursday.

For a second year running, the coronavirus pandemic kept mosques closed and separated families as they sought to celebrate the holiday.

With the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in background, Muslim men wearing masks to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP)

The continued restrictions meant Indonesians weren't allowed to travel to visit relatives in the traditional Eid homecoming known locally as "mudik".

The Jakarta governor also ordered malls, restaurants and leisure destinations - usually packed during the holiday period - to shut.

Muslims wearing masks and keeping social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak, perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at al-Mirabi Mosque in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP)

Muslims take part in Eid al Fitr prayers at the Kul Sharif Mosque in Kazan, Russia. (AP)

Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid al Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan at Fatih Mosque in Istanbul. (AP)

People attend Eid al Fitr prayers marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, outside the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey May. (AP)

Source: AP