Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 11.5 million people and claimed over 535,000 lives. Here are updates for July 6:

India delays the opening of the Taj Mahal after recording the highest single day Covid-19 infection since the outbreak, July 5, 2020. (Reuters)

Monday, July 6

India becomes the third-worst affected country

India has overtaken Russia to become the third worst-affected nation by virus after reporting 24,248 new cases.

India has now confirmed 697,413 cases, including 19,693 deaths. Russia has 680,283 cases.

The US has had the most cases, with nearly 2.9 million. Brazil is second, with over 1.6 million.

Indian authorities earlier also withdrew a planned reopening of the famed Taj Mahal monument after new cases were detected in the area.

Philippines reports spike in cases

The Philippines has reported its biggest spike in infections in recent days as the government eases quarantine restrictions to revive the economy, raising the possibility its crowded capital may be placed back under a strict lockdown.

The Department of Health reported a total of 2,434 cases in recent days, most of them in metropolitan Manila, raising the number of confirmed cases nationwide to more than 44,250, including 1,297 deaths. The infections and deaths are among the highest in Southeast Asia.

Broadway actor dies in the US

Broadway and TV actor Nick Cordero, who spent months in intensive care being treated for the coronavirus and lost his leg from complications has died , his wife said.

He was 41 years old.

He had been awaiting a double lung transplant when he died.

Cordero was known for his roles in the musicals "Waitress," "A Bronx Tale" and "Bullets Over Broadway," for which he was nominated for a Tony award

Australia to seal off virus-hit state

Australia will effectively seal off the state of Victoria from the rest of the country, authorities said, announcing unprecedented measures to tackle a worrying surge in cases.

For the first time since the pandemic began, the border between Australia's two most populous states – Victoria and New South Wales – will be closed from midnight Tuesday, officials from both states said.

Victoria – home to more than 6.6 million people – announced a record 127 new cases, as the virus spread through Melbourne, including a cluster in several densely populated apartment blocks.

China reports four new cases

China reported four new cases, three from outside the country and one transmitted locally in Beijing, the National Health Commission reported. Another 106 people were in isolation as suspected cases or for testing positive for the virus without showing symptoms.

China has recorded 4,634 deaths among 83,557 cases since the virus was detected in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

Germany's cases rise by 219

The number of cases in Germany increased by 219 to 196,554, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 4 to 9,016, the tally showed.

Germany recently reopened its borders to most EU members as well as a slew of other countries, with more to follow depending on how the pandemic evolves.

Brazil registers 26,051 new cases, 602 deaths

Brazil recorded 26,051 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours as well as 602 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 1.6 million cases since the pandemic began, while cumulative deaths total 64,867, according to the ministry.

Mexico's cases rise by 4,683 to 256,848

Mexican health authorities reported 4,683 confirmed new infections of the novel coronavirus, pushing its tally to a total of 256,848, and 273 more deaths to a total of 30,639.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell has repeatedly said that the actual number of both infections and associated death is probably significantly higher.

US House Speaker tests positive for coronavirus

Philip Gunn, Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives, says he has tested positive for the coronavirus as state health officials report more than 200 new infections and five deaths linked to the pandemic.

Gunn, a Republican, said in a video posted Sunday to Facebook that he got tested because he had been in close proximity to another member of the House who tested positive.

“I felt like I needed to go get myself tested just because I had been with this person and this morning was informed that I too have tested positive for Covid,” Gunn said.

“I feel very fortunate that I don’t really have very many symptoms and feel fine.”

Gunn said he called everyone that he had been in close proximity to recently to let them know of his diagnosis and planned to self-quarantine.

Mississippi recorded 226 new cases through Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable infections to 30,900 across the state. Five more people also died from Covid-19.

Chechen city Grozny reopens

The buzz of city life has returned to the Chechen city of Grozny after coronavirus restrictions were eased.

Residents in the capital were seen at cafes and businesses and enjoying amusements parks in recent days.

The region has also reopened to tourists.

Ahead of an expected influx of visitors, Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov visited a lakeside hotel in Grozny.

Kazakhstan reimposes lockdown

Authorities in Kazakhstan have re-imposed a countrywide lockdown amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

Public transport, non-food stores, sports centres, and beauty salons have been closed.

However, parks remain open in the central Asian nation.

Walks with up to three people and individual exercise are also permitted.

Chile announces new $1.5B stimulus for middle class

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera announced on Sunday a new $1.5 billion package of measures to help keep the country's ailing middle class afloat as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the economy of the world's top copper producer.

The measures include access to zero-interest loans, subsidized rent and the ability to defer mortgage loan payments for up to six months, Pinera said in a televised speech.

"The coronavirus pandemic...is hitting our middle class hard," Pinera said, touting the fresh round of stimulus as a bailout for at least 1 million families.

Pinera's centre-right administration has already announced two sprawling stimulus packages worth nearly 12 percent of gross domestic product, aimed primarily at protecting small business, the poor and the unemployed.

Chile has reported more than 295,000 cases of coronavirus, surpassing the tally in crisis-racked Italy, and 6,308 deaths from the disease.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies