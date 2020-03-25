Fast News

More than 400,000 people worldwide have been infected with coronavirus and over 18,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Here's the latest:

A woman walks past police barricades during a lockdown amid a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2020. (Reuters)

Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Indians scramble for supplies as three-week lockdown begins

Indians crowded grocery stores and chemists in a struggle for essential items after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a total lockdown for three weeks to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

India's tally of 536 cases and 10 deaths is dwarfed by China, Italy and Spain, but Modi and health experts have warned that the nation of 1.3 billion people faces a tidal wave of infections if harsh steps are not taken.

People in the key cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru rushed to stock up after Modi decreed the shutdown in a speech televised nationwide, barely four hours before it took effect.

As states shut their borders, long queues of trucks carrying milk, fruits and vegetables snaked down highways, even though Modi said essential services would be maintained countrywide.

Thailand records 107 new cases, bringing total to 934

Thailand has recorded 107 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 934, a health official said.

The new cases consist of 27 patients linked to previous cases, 13 new cases including imported ones, and 67 people who tested positive and are awaiting investigation into how they contracted the disease, Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman said.

Thailand has recorded four death since the outbreak while 70 patients have recovered and gone home. 860 patients are still being treated in hospitals.

Pakistan suspends domestic flights

Pakistani authorities have decided to suspend all domestic flight operations from Thursday until April 2 as part of efforts aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Last weekend, Pakistan banned all international flights.



According to civil aviation spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar, the ban will not apply to cargo and special flights. Usually the president, prime minister and other top government officials travel in special planes.

The measure comes as overall cases of the new virus in Pakistan jumped to 990, with seven deaths reported. The crisis has prompted authorities to enforce a nationwide lockdown for two to three weeks.

New Zealand declares emergency

New Zealand on Wednesday declared state of emergency, giving authorities powers that can be used to contain Covid-19.

New Zealand reported 47 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and three probable cases, ahead of the country heading into a complete lockdown at midnight.

New Zealand's Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, said at a news conference that the number of cases will continue to rise for at least 10 days before a turnaround.

Philippine rebels declare ceasefire to heed UN chief's call

Communist guerrillas in the Philippines said they would observe a ceasefire in compliance with the UN chief's call for a global halt in armed clashes during the coronavirus pandemic.

New People’s Army guerrillas have been ordered to stop assaults and shift to a defensive position from Thursday to April 15, the Communist Party of the Philippines said in a statement.

The communist insurgency has raged mostly in the Philippine countryside for more than half a century in one of Asia’s longest-running rebellions.

The military estimates about 3,500 armed guerrillas remain after battle setbacks, infighting and surrenders reduced their forces in decades of fighting although the rebels claim they have more armed combatants.

100 new cases in South Korea

South Korea reported 100 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing its total infections to 9,137, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Australia cases surge past 2,250

Australia is grappling with an accelerating number of coronavirus infections that political leaders warned could start overwhelming intensive care units, as case numbers across the country surged past 2,250.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said that if the same long queues appearing outside offices of the main welfare agency, Centrelink, started occurring at hospitals, there would be fatal consequences.

"If this gets away from us, our health system will be overrun and people won't just be queuing for Centrelink payments, they'll be queuing for heart, lung machines and ventilators and intensive care beds and we know what that means - you cannot queue for intensive care," Andrews said in Melbourne.

Around half of the more than 2,250 Covid-19 cases recorded in Australia are in the state of New South Wales, the country's most populous, which includes the overnight addition of two young children, with a two-month old boy and a seven-year old girl testing positive.

Mexico's measures to prevent contagion

Mexico reported 405 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, up from 367 a day earlier, and five deaths overall, the health ministry said. Officials had previously reported four deaths from the fast-spreading virus.

Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it would stop issuing passports both in Mexico and abroad from March 27 to April 19 as a measure to prevent contagion.

Panama, Guatemala to widen curbs

Panama's government said on Tuesday it would widen a curfew to slow the spread of the coronavirus and require people to be in quarantine at all hours beginning on Wednesday, as the number of cases again jumped and two more people died.

Panama's Health Minister said the Central American country registered 443 cases of the virus, up from 345 the day before, and there were a total of eight deaths.

President Laurentino Cortizo did not specify how long the curfew would be in place, but added there would be "logical exceptions," including for health workers and certain businesses such as banks and supermarkets.

In Guatemala, lawmakers voted on Tuesday to extend the state of emergency due to the coronavirus for another 30 days.

The country now has 21 confirmed cases of the infection, the government said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies