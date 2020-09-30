Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over a million people and infected more than 33.81 million worldwide. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for September 30:

People wearing protective face masks wait in line to get tested in New Delhi, India, September 29, 2020. (Reuters)

Czech Republic reports 1,965 new cases

The Czech Republic reported 1,965 new cases, the fourth straight day below 2,000 after a recent surge, Health Ministry data showed.

The country has seen one of Europe's largest spikes in September, prompting the government to reimpose some measures such as wearing masks to slow the spread.

Germany reports 1,798 new cases

Germany reported 1,798 new cases, a tally from the Robert KochInstitute for infectious diseases showed.

India caseload shows decline, VP tests positive

India recorded 80,472 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, showing a decline from a record high two weeks ago.

The Health Ministry raised India’s confirmed total to more than 6.2 million on Wednesday with 2.5 million in September alone. It also reported 1,179 fatalities in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 97,497.

India’s Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu tested positive on and was advised home quarantine. His office said in a tweet that Naidu, 71, is asymptomatic and in good health. Home Minister Amit Shah had tested positive last month and recovered in a hospital.

India’s recovery rate crossed 83% on Tuesday and the number of cases under treatment were less than 1 million. The daily testing covered more than 1 million people, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, a serological survey showed that the infections were more prevalent in urban centers with high population density. The survey by the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research also found that 6.6% of the population above 10 years old have been exposed to the coronavirus.

South Korea has virus jump before holiday period

South Korea has reported 113 new cases, its first daily increase over 100 in five days, as the country entered a holiday break that officials fear would possibly worsen transmissions.

The numbers released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday brought the caseload to 23,812, including 413 deaths.

Officials have called for citizen vigilance ahead of the Chuseok harvest festival that began Wednesday and continues through the weekend.

While millions of South Koreans travel during Chuseok every year to visit relatives, officials have pleaded that people stay home to help stem transmissions.

Nightclubs, bars, buffet restaurants and other establishments deemed as “high-risk” will be shut in Seoul d uring the holiday period to reduce gatherings.

Israel limits protests in new lockdown law

Israel's parliament approved a government-backed edict on Wednesday likely to stifle protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

The legislation, ratified after an all-night debate in the Knesset, bans Israelis from holding demonstrations more than 1 km (0.6 miles) from their homes, a measure the government said was aimed at curbing Covid-19 infections.

Israel's lockdown, which closed schools and limited business operations, was imposed after new cases climbed to around 7,000 a day in a population of 9 million, overtaxing some hospitals.

Israel has reported 234,060 infections and 1,516 deaths.

Australia's Victoria marks steady downward trend

Australia's hotspot of Victoria state maintained its steady downward trend in new infections, as states began easing internal border closures, fuelling optimism about a return to normal.

Victoria's quick containment of a second wave of the outbreak prompted Western Australia state to relax its travel restrictions, allowing travelers from the southeastern state to quarantine at home rather than in a hotel from Monday.

Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, said cases rose slightly from the previous day but the key indicator of 14-day average cases in the state capital of Melbourne fell below 17.

Victoria on Wednesday reported 13 new cases, sharply down from a peak of more than 700 cases logged in early August.

Brazil reports over 850 deaths

Brazil recorded 32,058 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 863 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry has said.

Brazil has registered more than 4.7 million cases of th evirus since the pandemic began, while the official death tol lhas risen to 142,921, according to ministry data released on Tuesday.

Mexico confirms over 550 deaths

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 738,163 on Tuesday, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a total reported death toll of 77,163.

Authorities reported 4,446 new cases along with 560 deaths on Tuesday, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

China sees 19 new cases

Mainland China reported 19 new Covid-19 cases on Sept. 29, up from 12 a day earlier, the country's national health authority has said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Wednesday that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic infections fell to 22 from 26 a day earlier, though China does not classify these symptom less patients as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the mainland now stands at 85,403, while the death toll remained unchanged at4,634.

Disney to lay off 28,000 US employees

Disney has announced it will cut 28,000 jobs from its US parks and experiences division, pointing to depressed demand caused by the coronavirus and uncertainty on when it will recover.

The cuts were needed in light of social distancing requirements, exacerbated by tough restrictions imposed by the California state government, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. About two-thirds of the affected employees are part-time staff.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies