Fast News

Covid-19 has infected some 122 million people and killed around 2.7 million. Here are virus-related developments for March 20:

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a woman at a bus station in New Delhi, India on March 16, 2021. (Reuters)

Saturday, March 20, 2021

Russia reports 9,632 new cases, 392 deaths

Russia has reported 9,632 new Covid-19 cases, including 1,728 in Moscow, pushing the national tally of cases to 4,447,570 since the pandemic began.

The government coronavirus taskforce said that 392 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 94,569.

Philippines reports record 7,999 new infections

The Philippine Health Ministry has recorded 7,999 new coronavirus infections, the second straight day that the country posted a record high in daily reported cases.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases have risen to 656,056 while confirmed deaths have reached 12,930, after 30 more were recorded.

The Southeast Asian nation is battling a renewed surge in infections, including those of the new and more transmissible variants, delaying the further reopening of its pandemic-stricken economy.

India cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return

India has reported 40,953 new coronavirus cases, the biggest daily jump in nearly four months, with its richest state and economic backbone Maharashtra accounting for more than half the infections.

Deaths rose by 188 to 159,404, the health ministry reported, underscoring a resurgence of the virus in the world's third worst affected country, after the United States and Brazil.

Some regions in India have already reimposed containment measures, including lockdowns and restaurant closures, and more are being considered.

Doctors have blamed the fresh infection wave on people's relaxed attitude to mask-wearing and other social distancing measures, warning that hospital wards were swiftly filling up in states like Maharashtra.

Ecuador health minister quits after 19 days on the job

Ecuador's health minister has resigned after just 19 days in the job, the government said, amid a growing scandal over the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to well-connected figures.

In his letter of resignation, Rodolfo Fardan stressed that he was stepping down for "strictly personal" reasons.

Ecuadorian president Lenin Moreno – whose term ends on May 24 – has named surgeon Mauro Falconi as the new minister.

China's first local coronavirus case since February, vaccinated

China's first local coronavirus case since February was a staff worker at a hospital and had received two shots of a vaccine between end-January and early February, state media reported.

The patient, identified by her surname Liu, had been working in the quarantine area of a hospital in Xian city since March 4, and was mainly responsible for collecting samples of quarantined people for coronavirus testing, reported the Health Times.

The Health Times is listed as a newspaper published under The People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

China had reported the case on Thursday, making it the country's first locally transmitted case since February 14.

Germany's cases rise by 16,033 – RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 16,033 to 2,645,783, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 207 to 74,565.

Paris enters new lockdown as Europe resumes AstraZeneca jabs

A third of France's population was under a new partial lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19, as some European countries resumed AstraZeneca vaccinations following an all-clear from EU regulators and the WHO.

The pandemic is still speeding up worldwide, with the number of new global coronavirus infections rising by 14 percent over the last week compared to the previous week, according to AFP data.

China reports four new virus cases vs 11 a day earlier

China has reported four new virus cases on March 19, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said all the new cases were imported from abroad.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to eight from five cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China now stands at 90,087, while the death toll remained at 4,636.

Scientists probe new theories on whether AstraZeneca shot linked to blood clots

Scientists are exploring several possibilities that might explain at least 18 reports of extremely rare blood clots in the brain that occurred in individuals in the days and weeks after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

European investigators have put forward one theory that the vaccine triggers an unusual antibody in some rare cases; others are trying to understand whether the cases are linked with birth control pills.

But many scientists say there is no definitive evidence and it is not clear whether or why AstraZeneca's vaccine would cause an issue not shared by other vaccines that target a similar part of the coronavirus.

Most of the rare blood clots have been seen in women and most cases have been reported in Europe. Two cases have been reported in India.

LA mayor criticises state over vaccination rules

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says a lot of pandemic deaths could have been prevented in California if the state had focused earlier on vaccinating people in the most disadvantaged neighbourhoods.

Garcetti also said the federal and state governments haven’t given local officials like him enough freedom to inoculate who they feel are most at risk.

Brazil registers record cases

Brazil has had a record 90,570 Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours and 2,815 deaths, the second deadliest daily toll since the pandemic began a year ago, the Health Ministry said.

Ending the most lethal week yet in a surge of the virus driven by a more contagious local variant, the South American country has now registered 11,871,390 cases in all, while the death toll has risen to 290,314, according to ministry data.

Yemen intensive care units full with patients

Occupancy in intensive care units in quarantine centers has reached maximum capacity in Yemen because of a sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in recent days, Yemen’s health minister said.

Authorities are dealing with a shortage of intensive care equipment and oxygen tubes required to treat virus patients, Qasim Buhaibeh said on Twitter.

Buhaibeh urged Yemenis to comply with measures, wear masks and stay away from crowded places.

Germany blocks travel from Poland without negative test

Germany is classifying neighbouring Poland as a high-risk Covid-19 zone, meaning that people crossing the border from Poland will need a negative test.

From Sunday, people entering Germany from Poland will have to show a negative PCR or antigen test, according to the Robert Koch Institute, which has also placed Cyprus and Bulgaria in the same high risk category.

The three countries represent a "very high risk of infection" particularly because of the rate at which the virus is spreading there, namely beyond 200 new cases per 100,000 of the population in a week, the institute said.

Germany has also placed Austria's Tyrol state and the Czech Republic in the same category, as well as the French Moselle region, but without imposing permanent checks on the border with France.

At the same time, the institute removed the Portuguese Algarve region from its red list as it did recently with the Spanish island of Mallorca and the other Balearic islands, resulting in a surge in the supply of flights to these destinations.

Italy's government approves package for virus-hit economy

Italy's government has approved a $38-billion-dollar (32-billion-euro) economic relief package for coronavirus-stricken businesses and workers.

It included 11 billion euros of grants to worst-affected firms that will be paid out by the end of April, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said in a news conference.

Draghi called the decree a "partial answer" to those who are struggling with the fallout from the pandemic, "but the best that we could do" given budgetary constraints.

Around 8 billion euros were earmarked for welfare support, including for furloughed and unemployed workers, and almost 5 billion euros for vaccinations and the health sector.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies