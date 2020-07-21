Brazil virus death toll tops 80,000

Fast News

Coronavirus has now infected almost 15 million people and left over 600,000 dead. Here's the latest updates for July 21:

Mural in Rio de Janeiro shows man in PPE disinfecting a coronavirus with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's face. (AFP)

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Vietnam more imported cases

Vietnam's health ministry reported 12 new infections, all among citizens held in quarantine after coming back from Russia.

The Southeast Asian country has not recorded any local transmission of the virus for more than three months after a successful programme to contain the outbreak.

Vietnam has registered no deaths related to coronavirus and a total of 396 cases, with around 90% of those infected having recovered

Australia's Victoria state reports 374 new cases

Australia's second most populous state of Victoria reported three deaths and logged 374 daily cases of infections compared with 275 cases a day earlier.

A woman in her 100s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 80s have all died from the virus, Premier Daniel Andrews said in a media briefing in Melbourne.

The state so far has recorded just under 6,300 total confirmed cases of Covid-19, which is nearly half of the total infections in Australia.

Victoria's government has enforced a six-week partial lockdown in the city of Melbourne and asked residents to wear face masks when they step outside their houses or risk fines to contain a flare-up in infections.

Cases in Germany rise over 202,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 522 to 202,345, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by four to 9,090, the tally showed

Mexico struggling with rising numbers

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 5,172 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 301 additional fatalities, bringing the totals in the country to 349,396 cases and 39,485 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

NFL, players agree on daily virus testing regime

NFL players will receive daily testing during the first two weeks of pre-season training camps after an agreement between the league and the players union.

Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, said players would be tested daily for two weeks until the positive test rate fell below five percent. Once that threshold was reached, testing would switch to every other day.

If the positive test rate remained higher than five percent, players would continue to receive daily testing.

Monday's agreement settles one of the thorniest issues that has dogged talks between the NFL and the NFL Players Association over safety protocols to be used during pre-season.

Puerto Rico to ban alcohol sales on Sundays amid pandemic

Alcohol sales will be banned across Puerto Rico on Sundays and nearly all businesses will remain closed that day to help control a rise in cases in the US territory, the governor announced Monday.

The changes are the newest measures implemented by Gov. Wanda Vazquez as Puerto Rico sees a spike in Covid-19 cases that forced rollbacks in recent days as more tourists visit the island.

“Things have gotten out of control on weekends,” she said.

“Many people are forgetting that we still face an emergency because of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The island of 3.2 million people reported at least 180 deaths, along with more than 4,000 confirmed cases and more than 8,400 probable ones.

Starting July 26, all businesses except pharmacies, grocery stores, gas stations and restaurants will have to close on Sundays.

Vazquez noted that churches are allowed to remain open.

She said she might announce more closures next week.

Israel to track Covid-19 carriers via phones for rest of 2020

Israel’s parliament voted to allow the country’s domestic intelligence agency to track the phones of coronavirus carriers for the rest of the year amid a resurgence in new cases.

The Shin Bet's surveillance technology has been used on and off to track carriers since March, and the Knesset in a late decision approved the measure through January 20, 2021, the Knesset news agency reported.

The security agency tracks location data of confirmed carriers for 14 days before they were diagnosed. That data is used to identify anyone with whom they came into contact, which proponents say is crucial to infection chains.

The surveillance has drawn challenges from privacy watchdog groups, and the Supreme Court cited worries over dangers to individual liberty in demanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government regulate the surveillance through legislation.

Colombia's coronavirus cases top 200,000

Colombia's confirmed cases of coronavirus topped 200,000, the health ministry said, while deaths from the disease reached 6,929 as the Andean country continues a months-long lockdown meant to stem infections.

Colombia now has a total of 204,005 cases, still well behind other Latin American countries like Brazil, Peru, Mexico and Chile, which are among the 10 countries worldwide with the most infections.

Colombia's government has estimated it will reach its peak of cases in August. Several cities, including the capital Bogota, are close to full occupation of beds in intensive care units.

The nationwide quarantine, declared at the end of March by President Ivan Duque, is set to last until August 1.

US National Zoo to reopen this week

The National Zoo will reopen to the public later this week with restrictions to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The Smithsonian, which runs the zoo, announced that it will reopen with limited hours starting Friday, July 24.

The National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Virginia, will also reopen, but the rest o f the museums in the Smithsonian network will remain closed.

All visitors will be required to obtain free, timed-entry passes in advance, and those over age six will be required to wear a face mask at all times, including outdoors.

"Satan’s electronic camp"

A Russian court has ordered a coronavirus-denying monk to pay a fine for “inciting hatred” through his sermons.

The court in the Ural Mountains region ruled that Father Sergiy should pay a fine of 18,000 rubles (about $250).

When the contagion engulfed Russia, Sergiy declared the coronavirus non-existent and denounced government efforts to stem the outbreak as “Satan’s electronic camp.”

In fiery sermons laden with anti-Semitic statements and vitriol against a masonic “world-government,” the monk has called vaccines being developed against Covid-19 part of a global plot to control the masses via chips.

Fauci tells US governors to stick to fundamentals

The United States’ top infectious disease expert says the best way to manage the surging coronavirus, and prevent future outbreaks, is by sticking to what he calls the “fundamentals.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells the nation’s governors that those include the universal wearing of face masks, shutting bars, limiting indoor dining, avoiding crowds and frequent hand-washing.

Fauci addressed governors via videoconference with members of the White House coronavirus task focus.

Task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx urged governors to watch for even the tiniest increase in the percentage of positive cases, saying it means an uptick is coming.

NY Governor visits Georgia amid pandemic

New York’s Democratic governor flew to Georgia, pledging to help the city of Savannah fight Covid-19, in a barely concealed rebuke to Georgia’s Republican leadership as virus cases continued to rise in the southern state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo declined to directly criticise Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, but warmly praised Savannah Mayor Van Johnson, a native New Yorker who has been a scorching critic of Kemp in recent days.

Cuomo said New York has to be interested in what’s happening in other parts of the country because infected people from other states are likely to spread virus cases in New York.

Johnson was the pacesetter in a revolt by local Georgia officials against Kemp’s refusal to allow local governments to order people to wear masks. Kemp eventually sued Atlanta’s mayor and city council, asking a judge to order local officials to stop taking actions at variance with his own executive orders on coronavirus.

Cuomo delivered masks, test kits, gowns, face shields and hand sanitiser. He said he would help Savannah set up two new public testing sites aimed at lower income people, and said he would share contact tracing expertise.

Kemp spokesperson Candace Broce declined to comment on Cuomo’s visit.

NBA says no positive tests since July 13

The NBA said that none of the 346 players who have been tested over the last week on its bubble-like campus at Disney World in Florida returned positive tests.

In the event that a player on the campus returns a confirmed positive test in the future, the NBA said he will be isolated until he clears the rules established by the league and union representing its players.

The NBA, which halted its season in March, will have 22 of its 30 teams play eight seeding games to determine a full 16-team playoff field that will follow the traditional post-season format with four best-of-seven series.

All games, practices and housing are at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside the Orlando resort, which has multiple hotels and arenas, and allows the league to limit outside exposure.

Brazil virus death toll tops 80,000

Brazil registered 20,257 new confirmed cases and the death toll rose above 80,000, the health ministry said.

Total cases in the world's second most affected country after the US, have now risen to 2,118,646 while the 632 newly-recorded deaths brought the total number of fatalities to 80,120.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies