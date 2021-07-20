Fast News

Novel coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 191 million and claimed at least 4.1M lives around the world. Here are updates for July 20.

In this July 2, 2021 file photo, a relative performs last rites before the cremation of a Covid-19 victim in Gauhati, India. (AP)

Tuesday, July 20:

India's deaths during pandemic ten times official toll – research

India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official Covid-19 toll, likely making it modern India’s worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the south Asian country.

Most experts believe India's official toll of more than 414,000 dead is a vast undercount, but the government has dismissed those concerns as exaggerated and misleading.

The report released estimated excess deaths – the gap between those recorded and those that would have been expected – to be between 3 million to 4.7 million between January 2020 and June 2021. It said an accurate figure may “prove elusive” but the true death toll “is likely to be an order of magnitude greater than the official count.”

Vietnam says agrees tech transfers on Russian, US vaccines

Vietnam has reached agreements on technology transfers for Russian and US vaccines, the government said in a statement, without elaborating.

The Southeast Asian country is keen to boost its vaccine capacity and the World Health Organization said in May it was reviewing a proposal by an unidentified manufacturer in Vietnam to become an mRNA-based vaccine technology hub.

Vietnam's health ministry was also in talks with Russia to produce the Sputnik V vaccine, media has reported.

Olympic Village infection bubble already 'broken' – health expert

The so-called bubble to control infections at the Olympic Athlete's Village in Tokyo is already "broken" and poses a risk of spreading infections to the general populace, a prominent public health expert said.

Games officials on Sunday reported the first virus case among competitors in the athletes' village in Tokyo where 11,000 athletes are expected to stay. Since July 2, Tokyo 2020 organisers have reported 58 positive cases among athletes, officials and journalists.

Myanmar targets higher vaccinations as cases soar

Myanmar's military-controlled health ministry expects half of the population to be vaccinated against the virus this year, state media reported, a day after authorities announced a record tally of virus deaths.

The inoculation target comes as the Southeast Asian nation's effort to contain an exponential rise in infections has been thrown into chaos by the turmoil since the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February.

The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported that only about 1.6 million people had been inoculated out of a population of 54 million, but said "vaccines are constantly being imported to ensure that 100 percent of the population is fully vaccinated".

Adelaide becomes latest Australian city to lock down

Adelaide will become the latest in a string of Australian cities to lock down, as the largely unvaccinated nation struggles to contain a rapidly spreading virus outbreak.

The state of South Australia, of which Adelaide is the capital, said it would join Sydney and Melbourne in locking down after five local cases were detected.

The decision means more than 14 million Australians are now under orders to stay at home.

South Korean gov't apologises over virus-stricken destroyer

South Korea’s prime minister apologised for “failing to carefully take care of the health” of hundreds of sailors who contracted the coronavirus on a navy ship taking part in an anti-piracy mission off East Africa.

The outbreak aboard the destroyer Munmu the Great is the largest cluster South Korea's military has seen. A total of 247 of the ship's 301 crew have tested positive for the virus in recent days and two military planes had to be dispatched to fly them all home.

Total cases rise to 71 at Tokyo Olympics

An American gymnast and a Czech beach volleyball player were added to the tally Tuesday of people accredited for the Tokyo Olympics who have tested positive for the virus this month.

Tokyo Olympics organisers said 71 people have now tested positive. The total includes 31 people among the tens of thousands of international visitors expected in Japan to compete or work at the Games, which open Friday.

Fewer women than men to regain employment during recovery: ILO

Inequalities between women and men in the job market that have been exacerbated due to the pandemic will persist and there will be 13 million fewer women employed in 2021 than in 2019, while men’s employment will have succeeded in recovering, an International Labor Organization (ILO) report projected Monday.

“Even though the projected jobs growth in 2021 for women exceeds that of men, it will, nonetheless, be insufficient to bring women back to pre-pandemic employment levels,” the ILO report says.

Two Mexico team members test positive

Two members of Mexico's Olympic baseball team have tested positive for the virus at the team hotel before their departure for the Tokyo Olympics, the federation said.

The athletes, Hector Velazquez and Sammy Solis, who tested positive on July 18, have been isolated, as have all team members pending results of more tests, it said.

"It was decided to isolate the two players immediately in their rooms of the national team hotel, as well as all the players and team coaching staff, until the medical laboratory delivers the PCR tests," it said in a statement.

Germany's confirmed virus cases rise by 1,183

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 1,183 to 3,746,410, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 34 to 91,397, the tally showed.

Twitter temporarily blocks US Republican Greene for virus posts

Twitter Inc on said it temporarily suspended Republican US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for tweets which violated the social media's misinformation policy on the virus.

Greene posted that the coronavirus is not dangerous for non-obese people under 65, and that organisations should not force "non-FDA" approved vaccines or masks. These tweets have been labeled as "misleading" by the platform.

The United States is using vaccines made by Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson under Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorisation.

Australia's Victoria extends lockdown

Australia's Victoria state has extended its Covid-19 lockdown by seven days until July 27 as officials sought more time to quell an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that has now reached more than 80 cases in a week.

A five-day snap lockdown was imposed in Victoria last week, restricting the state's near seven million residents to their homes after a growing number of new infections were traced back to large gatherings, including a rugby match between Australia and France.

The tough curbs had been due to end midnight on Tuesday.

Melbourne, Australia's second largest city and the state capital of Victoria, spent about third of last year under tough restrictions as the epicentre of the country's initial outbreak, suffering most of Australia's 31,900 cases and 915 deaths to date.

China reports 65 new cases

China has reported the highest daily tally of new confirmed Covid-19 cases since January, driven by a surge in imported infections in southwestern Yunnan province, which shares a border with Myanmar.

China reported 65 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland on July 19 compared to 31 a day earlier, the country's health authority said.

Of the new cases, 57 originated overseas, and eight were local transmissions, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin. All of the local cases were in the southwestern border province of Yunnan, it added.

Another 19 asymptomatic coronavirus cases were detected on the mainland on July 19, compared to 17 a day earlier. China does not count asymptomatic infections as confirmed cases.

China's total accumulated Covid-19 cases has now reached 92,342, with deaths unchanged at 4,636.

Canada to open border to vaccinated Americans on August 9

Fully vaccinated US citizens and permanent residents will be allowed to cross the border into Canada for non-essential travel from August 9 without any quarantine requirements, the government in Ottawa has said.

Canada will then reopen its borders to all vaccinated foreign travelers from September 7.

The US-Canadian land border, the world's longest, and the air border have been closed to non-essential travel since mid-March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Canadian government data released Monday, 75 percent of those living in Canada have had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine.

Half are fully vaccinated.

US warns against traveling to Britain, Indonesia

The United States has upgraded its travel warnings for Britain, Indonesia and three other destinations, advising Americans not to travel there due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The CDC and the State Department issued revised advice to US travelers alerting them to the increased risk of contracting Covid-19 in Britain, Indonesia, Zimbabwe, Fiji and the British Virgin Islands. Previously, all had been covered by a less severe advisory to “reconsider travel.”

The advisories are recommendations that are constantly under review and are not binding, although they may affect group tours and insurance rates.

The warning for Britain, for example, has fluctuated between Level 3, or “reconsider travel,” and Level 4, or “do not travel,” several times this year already.

Mexico reports 5,307 new cases, 138 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 5,307 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 138 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,664,444 infections and 236,469 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60 percent more than the official count.

Brazil reports 15,271 new cases, 542 deaths

Brazil has registered 15,271 new cases of coronavirus and 542 new deaths during the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies