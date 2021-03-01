Fast News

The coronavirus has killed over 2.54 million people and infected more than 114.6 million globally. Here are the virus-related developments for March 1:

Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" and syringe are seen in front of displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken, February 9, 2021. (Reuters)

Monday, March 1, 2021

US eyes Tuesday deliveries of J&J vaccine; urges minorities to get shots

Initial deliveries of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine should start on Tuesday, senior Biden administration officials said on Sunday, saying they hoped to boost lagging vaccination rates among minorities.

The officials acknowledged that vaccination rates among Black and brown Americans were "not where we ultimately want them to be", but said measures had been put in place to boost those numbers, and sought to assure minorities that the vaccines were safe.

Federal officials were also closely monitoring distribution to ensure it was equitable, they said. "Even though we know the data are not complete, we do see these early patterns that suggest Black and brown Americans largely are getting vaccinated at rates lower than the representation in the general population," said one of the officials.

The officials gave no data on the disparities, but KFF, a health policy and research organisation, has found that people of colour are getting smaller shares of vaccinations as compared to their share of the population. In Alabama, for instance, Black people account for 27% of the population and 31% of the deaths from Covid-19, but only 17% of the vaccinations.

The US officials said they respected the concerns raised by some Black Americans given a history of past disparities and "egregiously unethical conduct", including the Tuskegee study in Macon County, Alabama, in which federal health officials denied black men treatment to study syphilis from 1932 to 1972.

But they underscored the importance of everyone who was eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to get control of the pandemic, and said great efforts had been made to ensure that Black and brown people were adequately represented at every stage of the vaccine process.

"It is critical for people to understand the safeguards that are in place around this clinical research, but also the diversity and representation at the level of the scientist, at the level of the policymakers and those who are reviewing these data, as well as the clinical trial participants," said one of the officials.

Up to 400 community vaccination centres were being put into areas with large minority population, and officials would use mobile units to reach more people, they said, adding that flexible hours of operation also would be critical.

"We have directed states to manage distribution of all (three) vaccines in a fair and equitable way, and we will continue to monitor that closely," a second official said.

China reports 19 new cases vs 6 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 19 new Covid-19 cases on February 28, up from six cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 13 from six cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,912, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

US children could receive vaccine by year-end: Fauci

The United States could start vaccinating older children against Covid-19 by the fall and younger ones by year-end or early 2022, the White House's top pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said on Sunday.

The mass vaccination of school-age children will allow millions of children to return sooner to in-person learning and ease the burden on millions of parents now caring for their offspring at home.

School reopenings, an intensely debated matter, have varied sharply across the country, with some private and religious schools opening before public schools and teachers in some areas pro testing any early return.

But the decision Saturday by the US Food and Drug Administration to grant emergency use authorisation to a new single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson has boosted the prospects for earlier reopenings.

"We now have three really efficacious vaccines," Fauci said on ABC's "This Week."

New Zealand lockdown costs millions each day to Auckland businesses

The mayor of New Zealand's biggest city, Auckland, said on Monday that its residents should be prioritised for vaccines, after it was thrown into its fourth lockdown over the weekend costing millions of dollars a day.

The seven-day lockdown of the population of nearly 2 million was prompted by the case of a person who had been infectious for a week but not in isolation.

The lockdown led to several major sporting and cultural events being cancelled or postponed in Auckland.

It also caused traffic chaos over the weekend, with travellers stuck at city checkpoints for up to 10 hours trying to get to their Auckland homes.

Auckland loses an estimated 200 jobs and more than $21.7 million (NZ$30 million) per day under level 3 restrictions," Mayor Phil Goff said in a statement.

Taking Covid-19 vaccine will not alter your DNA: Ghana president

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo urged citizens of the West African state on Sunday to ignore conspiracy theories surrounding coronavirus vaccines ahead of the launch of its nationwide inoculation campaign against the virus on Tuesday.

"Fellow Ghanaians, I know there are still some who continue to express doubts about the vaccine, others have expressed reservations about its efficacy, with some taking sides with conspiracy theorists who believe the vaccine has been created to wipe out the African race. This is far from the truth," Akufo-Addo said in a nationwide address on Sunday night.

"Taking the vaccine will not alter your DNA, it will not embed a tracking device in your body, neither will it cause infertility in women or in men," he said.

Ghana was the first country to receive vaccines as part of the global COVAX scheme aimed at providing poorer nations vaccines to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

UK earmarks a further $2.3 bln for its Covid vaccine push

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce an extra $2.30 billion (1.65 billion pounds) to fund the country's fast vaccination rollout as part of his annual budget statement on Wednesday, the finance ministry said.

"Protecting ourselves against the virus means we will be able to lift restrictions, reopen our economy and focus our attention on creating jobs and stimulating growth," Sunak said in a statement.

Britain has so far given a first vaccination more than 20 million people, or more than one in three adults, Europe's fastest vaccination rollout.

"The new money will continue to vaccinate the population and ensure every adult is offered a dose of a vaccine by July 31," the ministry said.

Slovakia to tighten anti-Covid measures, hard lockdown looms

Slovak government will tighten anti-epidemic measures from March 3, including stricter limits on people's movement, as the country struggles with the resurgent coronavirus.

The government of Prime Minister Igor Matovic released details of the new measures after several days of debates with experts as the country has ranked among the world's worst-hit by the recent wave of Covid-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, people will be allowed to travel from 8:00 pm to 1:00 am only to work or to see a doctor, while all currently valid exceptions from the limits on movement will be effective only between 5:00 am and 8:00 pm. People who can work from home should do so.

As of March 8, more effective respirators of FFP 2 grade will be required for people in shops or on public transport.

Pre-schooling and the lower grades at elementary schools will be open only for children of parents whose work cannot be done from home.

If the tougher restrictions do not curb infections by March 21, the government will prepare even stricter limits on movement, including closure of companies and borders, local media reported.

As of Sunday, the country of 5.5 million reported 308,083 Covid infection cases and 7,189 deaths.

Brazil registers 721 deaths

Brazil registered 721 Covid-19 deaths on Sunday and 34,027 new confirmed cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The numbers represent a slight decrease after five consecutive days of at least 1,300 daily deaths and 60,000 cases. But the South American country is nonetheless dealing with a severe and stubborn second wave that has now lasted well over three months.

Brazil has now registered 254,942 total coronavirus deaths and 10,551,259 total confirmed cases.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies