Fast News

Coronavirus has killed more than 2.42 million people and infected over 110 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for February 17:

Tokyo hospital staff inspect a supply of Pfizer vaccines against the coronavirus being delivered to a hospital in Tokyo on February 16, 2021. (AP)

Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Japan kicks off Covid-19 vaccination drive

Japan has launched its Covid-19 inoculation drive by administering Pfizer Inc's vaccine shots to Tokyo hospital workers, TV footage showed, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga aims to defy the odds and hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

After vaccinating the initial group of 40,000 medical workers, Japan plans to move to the remaining 3.7 million medical personnel who come into contact with Covid-19 patients, and then to the 36 million people aged 65 or above.

Some in Japan, where relatively rare side effects from vaccines tend to be played up, are in no hurry to get the shot.

That reluctance could prove to be a big problem for the Tokyo Olympics scheduled for this summer after a year’s delay. Vaccinations are considered a key to holding the games.

With domestic vaccine development still in its early stages, import-reliant Japan faces uncertainty in its supply. It’s also unclear if the already-strained Japanese health care system will be able to treat the extra visitors during the games as they juggle local patients and the mass inoculations.

Australia's Victoria to ease lockdown curbs

Australia's Victoria state will ease Covid-19 restrictions from midnight, PM Daniel Andrews has said, after reporting no new cases on the final day of a five-day snap lockdown put in place to contain a fresh virus cluster.

Nearly all mobility restrictions will be lifted but masks will be required indoors and outdoors if social distance rules could not be followed, Andrews said.

Brazil reports 55,271 new cases, 1,167 deaths

Brazil has recorded 55,271 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,167 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 9.9 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 240,940, according to ministry data.

New Zealand reports two new locally transmitted cases

New Zealand has detected two new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, broadcaster TVNZ reported, ahead of an expected decision by authorities on whether to extend a lockdown on its biggest city, Auckland.

The two new infections were people with close contacts to a person who had already tested positive, the report said, quoting Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

US administers 55.2 million doses of vaccines

The United States has administered 55,220,364 doses of Covid-19 vaccines and delivered 71,657,975 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 am.ET on Tuesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on February 14, the agency had administered 52,884,356 doses of the vaccines and distributed 70,057,800 doses.

The agency said 39,670,551 people had received one or more doses, while 15,015,434 people have got the second dose as of Tuesday.

A total of 5,968,542 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies