Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.1M people and infected over 148M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for April 27:

Family members and relatives wearing protective gear perform final rites of a victim who died of the Covid-19 at an open crematorium in Bangalore on April 26, 2021. (AFP)

Tuesday, April 27:

India posts 323,144 new cases

India's daily rise in coronavirus cases has retreated from record levels but stayed above the 300,000 marks for a sixth straight day.

With 323,144 new cases, India's overall caseload now stands at 17.64 million. Deaths rose by 2,771 to reach a total of 197,894, according to health ministry data.

'Impossible now' - Japan's Olympic host towns pull out over pandemic

Hundreds of Japanese towns and cities have been forced to rethink plans to host Olympic teams because the coronavirus will prevent public appearances and require costly safety measures.

The western town of Okuizumo spent more than $5 million preparing to welcome India's hockey team for a pre-Games training camp, only to scrap the visit because of Covid-19.

After sinking money into upgrading sports facilities, Okuizomo balked when it became clear it would have to provide bubble-like biosecurity measures with regular virus tests and medical care.

"We wanted to have one of the world's top tier teams visit our town and show their skills to local children," town official Katsumi Nagase told AFP.

"But that seems impossible now."

Egypt approves China's Sinovac vaccine for emergency use

Egypt's drug authority has said it had granted approval to China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine for emergency use.

Egypt has so far approved and received shipments of the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines and has said it is preparing to produce up to 80 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine locally.

It has also granted approval to Russia's Sputnik vaccine.

India to receive first batch of Russia's vaccine on May 1

India will receive a first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on May 1, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, told Reuters.

He did not say how many vaccines would be in the first batch or where they would be made.

India, in the grip of a second wave of the pandemic, is struggling to tackle surging coronavirus infections that are overwhelming hospitals, and countries like Britain, Germany and the United States have pledged to send urgent medical aid.

Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which is marketing Sputnik V globally, has already signed agreements with five leading Indian manufacturers for over 850 million doses of the vaccine a year.

The RDIF has said it expects production of the vaccine in India to reach 50 million doses a month by the summer and to rise further.

Brazil registers 28,636 new cases and 1,139 new deaths

Brazil has registered 1,139 new deaths and 28,636 additional cases, according to data published by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 391,936 total coronavirus deaths and 14.37 million confirmed cases.

Thailand reports another daily record of 15 deaths

Thailand has reported 15 new deaths, setting a new daily record for the third time in four days during a growing third wave of infections that has prompted new shutdowns in Bangkok and other areas.

The Health Ministry also reported 2,179 new coronavirus cases, bringing total confirmed infections to 59,687 and fatalities to 163.

Thailand for months had suppressed the virus, but a new outbreak emerged several weeks ago.

In response, the government has ordered parks, gyms, cinemas, and day-care centres in the capital Bangkok, the epicentre of the latest wave of infections, to shut from April 26 until May 9.

Australia to halt direct passenger flights from India

Australia has suspended direct flights from India to prevent more virulent coronavirus variants from entering the country following a surge in positive cases in the world's second-most populous nation.

The suspension of direct passenger flights between the two countries will remain until May 15, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a televised news conference.

"It is a humanitarian crisis and one gripping the world," Morrison said.

"We don't think the answer is to forsake those Australians in India and just shut them off," he added, reiterating the suspension was temporary to ensure Australia could manage arrivals from virus hotspots.

Lagardere reports 29.8 percent drop in Q1 sales as pandemic hits travel retail

French media and publishing firm Lagardere has reported a 29.8 percent drop in first-quarter revenue on a like-for-like basis as coronavirus-related restrictions on travel in Europe weighed.

The company said sales in its travel retail business were down by 56.1 percent in the first quarter.

"Pending the beneficial effects of the vaccination campaigns, first-quarter 2021 revenue closely mirrored trends in air passenger traffic", Lagardere said in a statement.

Lagardere confirmed on Monday it was reviewing a project to transform itself into a joint-stock company, unraveling an arcane structure that had caused strife with shareholders.

US to share its hoarded stash of 60M AstraZeneca vaccines

The US will finally be sharing with the world its hoarded stash of 60 million AstraZeneca vaccines, officials announced.

Critics have accused Washington of hoarding the British-developed vaccine, which is not authorised in the country and will likely not be required to vaccinate Americans.

The issue has risen to the fore in recent days as India faces a catastrophic new surge that has overwhelmed its health care system and driven crematoriums to full capacity.

"US to release 60 million AstraZeneca doses to other countries as they become available," tweeted Andy Slavitt, senior advisor to the White House on virus response.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said at a briefing that the recipient countries have not yet been decided and that the administration was still formulating its distribution plan.

Washington, DC, to loosen virus restrictions this weekend

With virus numbers dropping, officials in the US capital are relaxing a number of restrictions after more than a year of lockdown.

The changes represent a step toward normality for Washington, DC, residents and long-term hope for the city's vital tourism and convention industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that starting on May 1, gyms and fitness centers can operate at 50% capacity, and live music will be permitted in gardens and outdoor spaces.

Restaurants will be permitted to seat 10 people per table outdoors, up from the previous limit of six per table.

However, the 25% capacity limit for indoor dining will remain unchanged for now.

Retail businesses can increase admittance from 25% to 50% capacity. Houses of worship can increase to 40% capacity, though Bowser said the government was still encouraging residents to attend virtual or outdoor services for now.

Earlier in April, Bowser had announced some other changes that will also take effect in May. These include allowing entertainment venues like concert halls and movie theaters to increase to 25% capacity and allowing public pools to open this summer at 50% capacity.

Mexico City offices reopen as cases fall

Mexican authorities allowed private offices to reopen in the capital for the first time in more than a year following a drop in the number of infections.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said the move meant that up to half a million people would be able to return to the office in the sprawling metropolis.

Companies must follow health and safety measures including limited occupancy of 20 percent, the use of face masks, social distancing and weekly coronavirus tests, she said.

Public sector employees will continue to work remotely.

The Mexico City authorities ordered offices to close in March last year and halted other non-essential activities in an attempt to tame the pandemic.

The country's official death toll of around 215,000 is the world's third highest after those of the United States and Brazil.

India to receive Sputnik V vaccine on May 1

India will receive a first batch of Sputnik V vaccine on May 1, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said in an interview with CNN.

Russian pharmaceutical firm Pharmasyntez said that it was ready to ship up to 1 million packs of the remdesivir antiviral drug to India by end-May to help fight a surge in cases there, once it has received the approval of Russia's government.

US, India, Japan and Australia committed to vaccine pact

A cooperation between the United States and three of its closest Indo-Pacific partners to supply up to a billion vaccine doses across Asia by the end of 2022 was 'still on track', senior administration officials said, despite a surge of the virus in India, one of the countries involved.

"It's moving forward expeditiously," a senior administration official told reporters in a briefing call. In March, a Quad fact sheet said the US, through its International Development Finance Corp, would work to finance Indian drugmaker Biological E Ltd to produce at least 1 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2022.

Bogota cancels football matches as third wave hits

Colombia's capital Bogota barred two continental club football matches from taking place due to the city's health system teetering on the verge of collapse from the pandemic.

Santa Fe were due to host Brazilians Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday while La Equidad were meant to take on Venezuelans Aragua in the secondary Copa Sudamericana a day later.

But Bogota's health system has been ravaged by a third wave sweeping not just Colombia but South America as a whole.

The city's mayor's office has declared a code red that bans "sports activities, such as professional football tournaments," a spokesperson told AFP.

Egypt approves Sinovac for emergency use

Egypt's drug authority said it had granted approval to Sinovac's vaccine for emergency use.

Egypt has so far approved and received shipments of the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines, and has said it is preparing to produce up to 80 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine locally.

It has also granted approval to Russia's Sputnik vaccine.

Cricket stars leave IPL as India virus toll grows

Two Australian cricketers became the latest stars to pull out of the Indian Premier League as top bowler Pat Cummins said he was told the competition was being kept going to provide "a few hours of joy and respite" during India's growing virus crisis.

His fellow Australians Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson are returning home for "personal reasons", their Royal Challengers Bangalore team said, joining Rajasthan Royals bowler Andrew Tye who flew back on Sunday.

India star Ravichandran Ashwin also withdrew to support his family on Sunday as the country staggers und er 350,000 new infections and almost 3,000 deaths each day.

England batsman Liam Livingstone left the Royals last week just before Britain imposed a travel clampdown on India as its hospitals became overwhelmed and shortages of oxygen and hospital beds grew.

A handful of players, including India star Axar Patel, tested positive before the tournament.

The world's richest cricket league has faced criticism for continuing in empty stadiums during the crisis, with a leading newspaper group accusing it of "commercialism gone crass" as it suspended coverage on Sunday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies